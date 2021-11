With Juventus in flux, the Serie A title has been up for grabs the last couple seasons and some of the other sleeping giants in Italy have awoken. AC Milan won its 18th and last title in 2011 and watched its archrival Inter Milan win its 19th championship last season. Now AC Milan is in the thick of the title hunt and sits in second-place in the Serie A standings. Roma, meanwhile, sits in fourth place after a 2-1 victory over Cagliari on Wednesday. You can catch all the action live on Paramount+.

