A radio host says he is going on hunger strike until Congress passes a voting rights bill.Joe Madison, who is Black, has taken action after Senate Republicans last week blocked the starting of debate on a voting rights act named after the late congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis.“As a political protest, I am beginning a hunger strike today by abstaining from eating any solid food until Congress passes, and President Biden signs, the Freedom to Vote Act or the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act,” Joe Madison, a host of SiriusXM Urban View, said on Monday.“And I repeat, just as food is necessary to...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 13 HOURS AGO