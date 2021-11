If you grew up in the Y2K era, then you already know that "Drop your glasses, shake your asses" is one of the most memorable opening lines of a song ever. With classic hits like "Let Me Blow Your Mind" and "Gangsta Lovin,'" rapper Eve held it down for the ladies in the 2000s, so her latest turn as Briana, aka Professor Sex, on ABC's Queens is a match made in entertainment heaven. While Queens marks Eve's exciting return to TV, who can forget her iconic role as Terri Jones in the Barbershop franchise or when she starred in her very own sitcom? Whether it's on the stage or the small screen, Eve's always bringing her A game. In honor of Queens and ahead of the superstar's birthday on Nov. 10, we're looking back at just how much she's grown throughout the decades.

