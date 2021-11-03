San Diego Humane Society reduces adoption fees for older cats and dogs

A federal grand jury has indicted Steve Bannon , the one-time White House adviser to former President Trump , after he failed to comply with a subpoena from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Bannon now faces two charges of contempt of Congress, one for failing...
Britney Spears, freed from her conservatorship, celebrated her newfound independence on Friday. "Good God I love my fans so much it's crazy," the pop star said, tweeting a video of the celebration outside the Los Angeles courthouse. "I think I'm gonna cry the rest of the day !!!!" She described...
Former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden has sued Commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL, alleging that a “malicious and orchestrated campaign” was used to destroy Gruden’s career by leaking old emails he had sent that included racist, misogynistic and homophobic comments. The suit was filed in district court in...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, was indicted Friday on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The Justice Department said Bannon, 67, was indicted...
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday chose Dr. Robert Califf, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner and prominent medical researcher, to again lead the powerful regulatory agency. Califf’s nomination comes after months of concern that the agency near the center of the government’s COVID-19 response has lacked...
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The jurors who will decide Kyle Rittenhouse’s fate will be allowed to consider lesser charges if they opt to acquit him on some of the original counts prosecutors brought, the judge said Friday during a contentious hearing in which both sides could claim partial victory. Rittenhouse,...
Left-wing CNN host Don Lemon went after the judge presiding over the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse Friday, criticizing his treatment of prosecutor Thomas Binger, and suggesting he might be "racist" and possibly biased in favor of the defense. During an appearance on "New Day," Lemon described Judge Bruce Schroeder's...
The Austrian government is meeting over the weekend with the intent of imposing a nationwide lockdown on unvaccinated citizens, and at least two provinces are slated to be under such orders starting Monday. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said Friday that he and regional leaders would get together on Sunday to discuss...
