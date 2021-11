For over 20 years, Sex and the City’s iconic journalist, Carrie Bradshaw, has been setting unrealistic expectations for New York City real estate. We’re supposed to believe she landed an Upper East Side apartment with a separate kitchen and walk-in closet on a writer’s salary? Whatever the rent, it doesn’t diminish the fact that the cluttered yet curated space had just as much impact on popular culture as the tenant herself. On November 8, a replica of the apartment will be available to rent on Airbnb for two nights only—and for only $23—later in the month, with the chance to video chat with Sarah Jessica Parker herself. For the rest of us, we did some research and found the exact SATC–approved paint colors used in the re-creation so you can get the same look at home.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO