Danbury 4 @ New Jersey 5 – Anthony Calafiore posted a three-point performance to lift the Titans over Danbury 5-4 at home for their seventh consecutive victory. Lucas Di Chiarra scored for Danbury 1:41 into the game but was met by a goal from Stephen Willey of New Jersey just 4:44 later. Robert Hyde also struck for the Jr. Hat Tricks to close out the first period. Anthony Calafiore, Jake LaRusso, and Levente Keresztes all tickled the twine for the Titans while Joshua Burke and Gabe Dombrowski captured Danbury goals to close out the second frame in a tie. Nick Ring claimed the game-winner to seal the deal for New Jersey with just 4:07 remaining. Andrew Takacs continued his winning ways in front of the net for the Titans as he saved 32 of 36 to earn the win.

