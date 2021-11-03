Steven Gonzalez

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SVP, Senior Relationship Manager for Corporate Banking at PNC Bank NA. Steven is responsible for leading PNC's Corporate...

BUSINESS
bizjournals

Former Brookstone lawyer now new general counsel at rue21

Warrendale-based young adult clothing retailer rue21 on Thursday announced that it has hired Stephen Gould as senior vice president and general counsel. Gould, who built an almost 30-year career in law, retail and real estate in New England, was general counsel at Brookstone Co. for a decade. He departed the...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Commercial Real Estate Awards 2021: Landmark Builders Inc.

Why selected: In 2020, Landmark Builders completed 80 commercial construction projects totaling more than 1.5 million square feet, including projects such as 400 Bellemeade, Bailey South and parts of Congdon Yards. For the Congdon Yards project, Landmark has been transforming a 100-year-old former textile mill into a mixed-used development in High Point.
CONSTRUCTION
bizjournals

Michael Gibbons

Michael is a first-year associate with a keen interest in all areas of corporate law. His experiences have primarily been focused on commercial and industrial real estate transactions as well as business formation. Michael has also assisted in advising clients operating in the cannabis industry in Ohio. Michael received his J.D. from Case Western Reserve University School of Law as well as his Masters in Business Administration from the Weatherhead School of Management.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

The week in Philadelphia-area bankruptcies: 58 York Partners LLC and Creative Concepts & Designs LLC

Philadelphia-area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings - including one with total debt above $1 million — during the week that ended Nov. 5, 2021. Year to date through Nov. 5, 2021, the court recorded 67 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 5% increase from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
bizjournals

5 Minutes With...Michelle Keefe, CEO of MomUP

Michelle Keefe started and sold a company, got married and had three children (now 8, 11 and 13 years old). After talking to other moms who were struggling to get back into the workforce, she launched a second company: MomUp, focused on helping companies connect with women re-entering the workforce.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Revealed: Winners of the 2021 DBJ Business of the Year Awards

The Business of the Year awards program celebrated tits 20th year last night at a black-tie gala.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Commercial Real Estate Awards 2021: Truliant Academy

Truliant Federal Credit Union redeveloped a space in a Winston-Salem shopping center to create its Truliant Academy.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
bizjournals

People on the Move

Otani joined Shapiro Didway 2014 and has over a decade of landscape design and project management experience. He continues to build a deep portfolio focused on education campuses, mixed-use developments, recreation resources planning and civic work. As a Principal, Otani will push forward Shapiro Didway’s vision to continue building a talented team of collaborators with a focus on creating a balanced and challenging work environment for employees while delivering exceptional work to clients.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Atlanta marketing execs speak to the challenger brand mindset

Transforming change into opportunity requires ingenuity, but it’s a scenario ideal for challenger brands that think outside the traditional box to get their brands seen and heard. Especially now, as change and readjustment remain constant, brands willing to be flexible are adapting to keep the needs of clients and consumers in clear view. The challenger brand mindset was the main topic of conversation between Atlanta marketing leaders during a recent “Publisher’s Forum” moderated by Atlanta Business Chronicle Market President and Publisher David Rubinger. Participants included Jeff Perkins, CEO, ParkMobile; Lee Echols, vice president of marketing, Northside Hospital; Melanie Huet, CMO, Serta Simmons Bedding; and Melissa Fike, vice president and director of marketing, JLL. Here are highlights from the discussion. Comments have been lightly edited and condensed for clarity.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Patrick Walsh

Patrick has been involved in all areas of litigation. He advises clients operating in the cannabis industry in Ohio, counseling them in numerous different matters including dispensary applications, change of ownership applications, and zoning requirements. He received his J.D. from The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law and his B.A. from Cleveland State University.
LAW

