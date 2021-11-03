People on the Move

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenior Vice President, Global Tech & Innovation at Austin Chamber of Commerce. Peña, who has over 30...

www.bizjournals.com

bizjournals

5 Minutes With...Michelle Keefe, CEO of MomUP

Michelle Keefe started and sold a company, got married and had three children (now 8, 11 and 13 years old). After talking to other moms who were struggling to get back into the workforce, she launched a second company: MomUp, focused on helping companies connect with women re-entering the workforce.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Seth Teply named as the CEO and president of Tetra Pak U.S. and Canada

Seth Teply has been appointed the CEO and president of Tetra Pak U.S. and Canada. Teply has been with Tetra Pak for 20 years and joined the company in 2001 as a process automation engineering intern. During his time with the company, he has held a variety of roles and most recently served as the vice president of services of Tetra Pak U.S. and Canada. He has a bachelor’s degree in electrical and computer engineering from Valparaiso University.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Commercial Real Estate Awards 2021: Landmark Builders Inc.

Why selected: In 2020, Landmark Builders completed 80 commercial construction projects totaling more than 1.5 million square feet, including projects such as 400 Bellemeade, Bailey South and parts of Congdon Yards. For the Congdon Yards project, Landmark has been transforming a 100-year-old former textile mill into a mixed-used development in High Point.
CONSTRUCTION
bizjournals

Rover puts new focus on marketing after holding back during pandemic

Seattle-based pet care marketplace Rover Group Inc. (Nasdaq: ROVR) is throwing more weight behind its marketing efforts. The company said in its third quarter 2021 earnings release, published Monday, it expects to increase its paid marketing for the rest of 2021. Co-founder and CEO Aaron Easterly told the Business Journal those efforts will likely include mediums like social media and video.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Vice President#Economic Development#Global Tech Innovation
bizjournals

Former Brookstone lawyer now new general counsel at rue21

Warrendale-based young adult clothing retailer rue21 on Thursday announced that it has hired Stephen Gould as senior vice president and general counsel. Gould, who built an almost 30-year career in law, retail and real estate in New England, was general counsel at Brookstone Co. for a decade. He departed the...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Business owners, city invest in overcoming Old Sac safety concerns

When Janie Desmond-Ison went to Old Sacramento on a recent morning to open her restaurant, Steamers Bakery and Cafe, she was in for a surprise.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Diverse Business Leader Awards: Cathryn McGill strives to create inclusive opportunities

New Mexico might be a majority-minority state but that doesn’t mean the need to create inclusive and equitable workplaces does not still exist. Each year, Albuquerque Business First recognizes the organizations and people who don’t just preach diversity, equity and inclusion, but who put words to action via its Diverse Business Leader Awards.
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
bizjournals

S.F. grocery delivery social network switches up model and turns local ambitions national

In the crowded and mega-funded landscape of grocery delivery outfits, Chad Munroe, the CEO of young startup Jupiter, believes he's on the cusp of the next major advancement. In the six months since I last spoke with Munroe, who co-founded Jupiter with three other Stanford University alumni in 2019, the startup has raised new funding — adding on another $6 million to its $2.5 million reported to-date — and reconfigured its business model and growth strategy. What started as "Instacart meets Instagram" is evolving into something more like "Instacart meets Shopify" — the content and scalability of a social media network melded with tools that more readily convert food influencers' legions of followers into customers. At a point of critical mass, Munroe envisions Jupiter can become a kind of social e-commerce network whose momentum builds exponentially on itself, bringing the cost of new customer acquisition — where the industry norm, Munroe said, is $300 a head — down to virtually zero.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
bizjournals

Skanska to assess the embodied carbon of new US construction projects

Using a tool developed in Seattle, Skanska USA Building will provide initial embodied carbon assessments on all new domestic construction projects over 53,000 square feet. It's a major expansion of the use of EC3, or the Embodied Carbon in Construction Calculator. As the name says, it calculates the carbon emissions from a large variety of building materials, allowing developers to choose low-emission products.
CONSTRUCTION
bizjournals

KC architects talk trends post-pandemic office, restaurant design trends

How has office and restaurant design changed since the pandemic? Experts from Clockwork Architecture + Design share some insider knowledge.
FOOD & DRINKS
bizjournals

Commercial Real Estate Awards 2021: Truliant Academy

Truliant Federal Credit Union redeveloped a space in a Winston-Salem shopping center to create its Truliant Academy.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
bizjournals

Michael Gibbons

Michael is a first-year associate with a keen interest in all areas of corporate law. His experiences have primarily been focused on commercial and industrial real estate transactions as well as business formation. Michael has also assisted in advising clients operating in the cannabis industry in Ohio. Michael received his J.D. from Case Western Reserve University School of Law as well as his Masters in Business Administration from the Weatherhead School of Management.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Wright-Patt lands coveted award

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base has received another U.S Air Force award. The base is winner of the 2021 Air Force Innkeeper Award. Wright-Patt took home the award in the large division (286 or more rooms). The award sheds a light on Wright-Patt’s focus on its operations. Created in 1981, the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

