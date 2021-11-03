CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

GRAINS-CBOT wheat futures extend retreat from 2012 high

Agriculture Online
 6 days ago

CHICAGO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures slid on profit-taking on Wednesday, traders said, after prices this week climbed to their highest level since 2012 on tightening world supplies and robust demand. Losses also hit the corn market, which retreated after rising on Tuesday to...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
oilmanmagazine.com

A Promising Future for the Oil Industry

The hydrocarbon industry has been a target of attack in the last three decades due to the increased concern over carbon emissions and other pollutants, and more than once the business has been buried when the market declines. There had never been such a great impact on the industry as...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat up 3-6 cents, corn up 3-4 cents, soybeans mixed

CHICAGO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Tuesday. NOTE: Muted trade expected ahead of release of U.S. Agriculture Department's monthly World Agriculture Supply and Demand report at 11 a.m. CST (1700 GMT). WHEAT - Up 3 to 6 cents per bushel * Short-covering, bargain-buying expected in wheat ahead of USDA report with most-active soft red winter wheat contract finding support after sinking to lowest since Oct. 28 on Tuesday. * Benchmark CBOT December soft red winter wheat contract hit technical resistance at its five-day moving average during the overnight trading session. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat ended the overnight trading session up 4-1/4 cents at $7.72-1/4 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat gained 2-1/4 cents to $7.83, and MGEX December spring wheat rose 6-1/4 cents to $10.15. CORN - Up 3 to 4 cents per bushel * Corn futures firming on technical buying after finding support just above Monday's low overnight. Most-active CBOT corn has fallen for five sessions in a row, its longest losing streak in five months. * December corn last traded up 3 cents at $5.54-1/2 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Mixed, up 2 cents to down 2 cents per bushel * Soybeans consolidating as traders stake out positions ahead of what is expected to be bearish USDA report due to forecasts for a boost to the U.S. harvest estimate. * Benchmark CBOT January soybean futures contract faced resistance at the low end of its 20-day Bollinger range overnight. * On a continuous basis, most-active soybean futures contract hit lowest since Oct. 13. * January soybeans were last up 1/4 cent at $11.78-1/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub, editing by Ed Osmond)
USDA
Agriculture Online

France raises 2021 wheat, maize and sunseed crop estimates

PARIS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - France's farm ministry on Tuesday raised its estimate for 2021 soft wheat production in the European Union's biggest grain grower to 35.5 million tonnes from the 35.2 million projected last month. That would be 21.5% above last year's poor crop and 6.2% above the five-year...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Agriculture Online

USDA raises corn harvest view, cuts soy production outlook

CHICAGO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. corn production will be bigger than previously projected as farmers recorded record yields as they progressed through harvest, the government said on Tuesday. But the outlook for soy production was unexpectedly trimmed due to lower yields in key production states such as Indiana, Iowa,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Argentine farmers have sold 33.6 mln tonnes 20/21 soybeans - govt

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Argentine farmers have sold 33.6 million tonnes of soybeans from the 2020/21 crop year, the Agriculture Ministry said on Tuesday in a report with information updated through Nov. 3. The sales pace was behind that of the previous season. At this point last year,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat ends higher after USDA cuts global carryout

CHICAGO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures closed higher on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture lowered its estimate for world ending stocks, analysts said. * CBOT December SRW settled up 10-1/2 cents at $7.78-1/2 a bushel. Last week, the most active contract rose to its highest price since December 2012 at $8.07. * K.C. hard red winter wheat ended up 12-3/4 cents at $7.93-1/2 a bushel, while the front-month MGEX spring wheat contract jumped 15 cents to $10.23-3/4 a bushel. * The USDA, in a monthly report, estimated U.S. 2021-22 wheat ending stocks at 583 million bushels, near analysts' estimates for 581 million. * Global ending stocks were pegged at 275.80 million tonnes, below estimates for 276.50 million and down from 277.18 million in October. Australia, the EU and India accounted for most of the reduction, the USDA said. (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago Editing by Mark Heinrich)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-USDA lifts estimates for beef production, cattle prices

CHICAGO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Tuesday raised its forecast for beef production and cattle prices in 2021 and 2022 due to strong demand and heavier livestock. Robust sales of U.S. beef to domestic consumers and overseas buyers have helped support Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME)...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheat#Price Level#Reuters#Commerzbank#Wasde
Agriculture Online

Soybeans add 23¢, reacting to friendly USDA data

The U.S. corn, soybean yields do not go up as the trade expected. As a result, the CME Group’s soybean market jumped 51¢ immediately after the release of the report then dropped to 35¢ higher. Corn jumped up a dime, while wheat reacted positively as well. At the close, the...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soy jumps after USDA makes surprise cut to U.S. yield estimate

CHICAGO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) soybean futures soared on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture reduced its estimate for domestic yields, surprising traders who were expecting an increase. The USDA pegged production at 4.425 billion bushels on a yield of 51.2 bushels per acre...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans edge lower; USDA yield forecast caps losses

CANBERRA, Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures edged lower on Wednesday, though a surprising cut by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to its domestic yield estimate provided a floor to losses. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 0.1% at...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia's 2021 grain harvest progress as of Nov. 9

MOSCOW, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Russia, one of the world's largest grain exporters, has harvested 122.3 million tonnes of grain before drying and cleaning, data from the agriculture ministry showed on Wednesday. RUSSIA'S GRAIN HARVEST PROGRESS (Nov. 9) All grains: Wheat Barley Maize Sunflower Sugar Rapeseed Soybeans (corn) seeds beet Crop, mln tonnes 122.3 78.0 18.7 12.8 15.0 38.1 3.0 4.8 Crop, as of Nov. 10, 135.6 87.8 22.2 12.3 13.0 32.3 2.7 4.2 2020 Harvested area, mln 44.7 27.8 7.9 2.4 9.3 1.0 1.6 2.9 hectares Harvested area, as of 46.1 28.9 8.2 2.3 8.2 0.9 1.4 2.5 Nov. 10, 2020 Farmers have already sown winter grains for next year's crop on 18.1 million hectares compared to 19.1 million hectares on Nov. 10, 2020, the data showed. (Compiled by Polina Devitt; editing by Olzhas Auyezov)
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Egypt
Country
Saudi Arabia
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures settle at a 2-week high

Oil futures climbed Tuesday, with U.S. prices settling at their highest in two weeks. Some analysts pointed out that talk of a potential release of crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve highlights a shortage of crude supplies. An SPR release would be a "short-term measure at best," since any inventory drawn from the reserve would have to eventually be replenished, Manish Raj, chief financial officer at Velandera Energy Partners, told MarketWatch. Oil prices may even rise in response to an SPR release, he said, as the move "will be seen as a desperate attempt that highlights the acute shortage of oil." Meanwhile, the Energy Information Administration lifted its 2021 price forecasts for regular retail gasoline and U.S. benchmark crude. December West Texas Intermediate oil rose $2.22, or 2.7%, to settle at $84.15 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Oct. 26, according to FactSet data.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Oil futures post back-to-back session gains

Oil futures climbed Monday for a second straight session, with prices settling at their highest level in almost a week. Prices got a boost on the back of the $1 trillion U.S. infrastructure spending packet and Saudi Arabia's move to lift prices for crude exports, analysts said. Meanwhile, a survey from S&P Global Platts revealed that OPEC+ -- the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies -- has struggled to raise production to meet its current output quotas. OPEC+ output rose by 480,000 barrels per day in October, but only half of the group’s members lifted output last month, the survey said. December WTI oil rose 66 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $81.93 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 2, according to FactSet data.
TRAFFIC
Agriculture Online

Soybeans consolidate after slide ahead of USDA report

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures were little changed on Tuesday after hitting their lowest in nearly a month as traders waited to see if a U.S. government report would support expectations of improved harvest prospects. Corn edged higher, halting a five-day fall, as investors adjusted positions before...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat rises on technical buying, positioning before crop data

CHICAGO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures closed mostly firmer on Monday on technical buying and positioning before a monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture crop report on Tuesday, analysts said. * CBOT December SRW settled up 1-1/2 cents at $7.68 a bushel after dropping to its lowest price since Oct. 28 at $7.62-1/2. Last week, the most-active contract rose to its highest price since December 2012 at $8.07. * K.C. hard red winter wheat ended up 2 cents to end at $7.80-3/4 a bushel, while the front-month MGEX spring wheat contract slipped 3/4-cent to $10.08-3/4 a bushel. * Traders were adjusting positions ahead of the monthly USDA crop report on Tuesday, analysts said. * Analysts surveyed by Reuters expect the USDA to trim its estimate for global 2021-22 world wheat ending stocks from October. * The USDA, in a weekly crop progress report due at 3 p.m. (2100 GMT) on Monday, will likely rate 46% of the nation's winter wheat crop in good-to-excellent condition, up from 45% a week earlier, according to analysts polled by Reuters. (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by Peter Cooney)
CHICAGO, IL
CNBC

Gold hits 2-month peak on dollar retreat

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,817.65 per ounce by 0127 GMT, having hit its highest since Sept. 7 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,822.30. Gold prices extended a rally to hit a two-month high on Monday as a retreating dollar bolstered the precious metal's appeal.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy