Las Vegas, NV

Prosecutor: Ruggs drove 156 mph before fatal crash in Vegas

By KEN RITTER - Associated Press
Norman Transcript
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (AP) — Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was driving at 156 mph with a blood-alcohol content twice Nevada’s legal limit before his sports car slammed into the rear of a vehicle that burned, killing a 23-year-old woman, prosecutors said Wednesday. The Raiders released Ruggs late...

www.normantranscript.com

Sports Illustrated

Derek Carr Reveals Text From Ruggs on Night of Crash

A day after the Raiders released wide receiver Henry Ruggs III following his involvement in a fatal car accident that resulted in a death on Tuesday morning, Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr spoke to the media on Wednesday. An emotional Carr expressed his remorse over the situation, pledging to be...
NFL
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Alabama State
Nevada Crime & Safety
Fox News

Tennessee Gangster Disciples member known as ‘Creeper da Reeper’ convicted of killing murder witness

A gang enforcer and hitman who shot and killed a witness was convicted Wednesday of several offenses, including racketeering, the Justice Department said. Brandon Durell Hardison, who went by "Creep" and "Creeper da Reeper," was found guilty by a federal jury of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, causing death through the use of a firearm, murder of a witness to prevent communication to a law enforcement official regarding a federal offense, and assault resulting in serious bodily injury in aid of racketeering.
TENNESSEE STATE
Bonaventure
David Chesnoff
Click10.com

Police: Ex-corrections employee fatally shot boyfriend in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A woman who used to be a federal corrections employee is accused of fatally shooting her boyfriend Sunday night after he tried ending their relationship, authorities said. The shooting occurred at the intersection of Northwest 197th Lane and Northwest 29th Court. According to the suspect’s arrest...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Police Officer Khadijha Hardemon Charged With Battery

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami police officer has been charged with battery. Officer Khadijha Hardemon, 27, is accused of approaching a man at FTX Arena during a concert last week and poking him in the back of the neck. She then left. Hardemon and her friends came back moments later with her friends and she started a fight with the man and the woman he was with, according to the arrest report. The man reportedly told police said he and Hardemon, who have a child together, are not on good terms and haven’t spoken since September. Hardemon, who has been with the Miami Police Department for four years, has been relieved of duty with pay pending internal affairs investigation.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Philly

Preliminary Hearing For Fiston Ngoy, Man Charged In SEPTA Train Rape, Will Be Continued At Later Date

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A preliminary hearing for Fiston Ngoy, the suspect charged with raping a woman on the El train last month, will be continued at a later date. Eyewitness News has learned the 35-year-old’s hearing is being rescheduled for Nov. 29 due to some staff changes on the District Attorney’s side of the case. Authorities said Ngoy raped a woman aboard the train on Oct. 13 around 11 p.m. He has been in a Delaware County prison on a $180,000 bond ever since his arrest. The assault originally made national news after reports of riders watching and even videotaping...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
CBS LA

Motorcyclist Killed In 3-Car Collision On 210 Freeway In Claremont Area

CLAREMONT (CBSLA) — A motorcyclist was killed tonight in a three-vehicle collision on the Foothill (210) Freeway in the Claremont area. The carpool and three left lanes of the eastbound 210 Freeway at East Baseline Road were blocked for at least two hours as authorities conducted an investigation into the collision. (credit: CBS) The collision was reported at 5:57 p.m. at the East Baseline Road off-ramp of the eastbound freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol. The victim — whose name and gender were not immediately released — was pronounced dead at the scene. It was not immediately known if anyone else was injured in the collision. The carpool and three left lanes of the eastbound 210 Freeway at East Baseline Road were blocked for at least two hours as authorities conducted an investigation into the collision.   (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
CLAREMONT, CA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pitt Men’s Basketball Player Ithiel Horton Suspended Indefinitely After Allegedly Assaulting Police Officer

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pitt men’s basketball player Ithiel Horton has been suspended indefinitely after an arrest on the South Side over the weekend. The university announced the suspension on Monday, two days after Horton was arrested and charged after allegedly assaulting a Pittsburgh police officer. “Due to the nature of the incident involving Horton, he is suspended automatically from practice and competition privileges until the legal process has been completed to the satisfaction of the University,” a release from Pitt said. According to police paperwork, the 21-year-old was arrested early Saturday morning after an altercation with an officer on Pittsburgh’s South Side. Police say officers were called out to the 1700 block of East Carson Street just after 1:00 a.m. following reports of a man who had become “extremely angry” with a tow truck driver when he learned his vehicle was being towed. According to police, Horton punched a police officer in the face and fled before being arrested. (Photo Credit: University of Pittsburgh Men’s Basketball) Horton is facing numerous charges, including aggravated assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. Pitt opens its season Tuesday against The Citadel.
PITTSBURGH, PA

