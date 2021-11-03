CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Montana favors Mac Jones over Trey Lance, speaks highly of Alabama, Bryce Young

Cover picture for the articleSan Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana believes San Francisco made a mistake by not drafting Mac Jones third overall in the NFL Draft. "If I were the 49ers, I would have taken the kid (Jones) from Alabama last year. Nothing against...

