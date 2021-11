Michigan students without homes will gain more than $2 million in funding from the federal stimulus package, according to the Michigan Department of Education. The estimated funding for what is known as the McKinney-Vento program for 2021-22 is about $1.8 million now. The $2.2 million is additional funding from the American Rescue Plan for 2021-22, and this is the final program allocation.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO