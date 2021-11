DraftKings announced a new bonus that runs until Nov. 21. New bettors can bet $1 on any NFL, NBA, college football, or college basketball game and get $100 in free bets if the teams that bettor wagers on score a point. This is only for new DraftKings users, so bettors who haven’t created accounts yet can sign up to take advantage of this offer. This promotion includes any games in the four sports that take place through Nov. 21.

GAMBLING ・ 8 HOURS AGO