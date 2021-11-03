CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Smokable Light Cannabis Pre-Rolls

By Laura McQuarrie
TrendHunter.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWin the Day is the second product from cannabis brand Country and it introduces a smokable, light cannabis line that caters to consumers who are looking...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Cannabis Strain (Indica)

For those in search of a mellow high, one that isn’t too overwhelming and which leaves the smoker with plenty of energy to get things done, we will say this: Bubba Fett is not the strain for you. This is weed for dedicated stoners, those who are looking for an utterly stupefying cannabis experience. An indica dominant made by crossing Stardawg and Pre-98 Bubba Kush, Bubba Fett was rolled out by a few different local cultivators in recent months, including Flora Farms and C4 Pharm, to the great delight of high-tolerance smokers across the state. A C4-branded pouch purchased by this reviewer in May at Jane Dispensary clocked in at 20.54 percent THC, and the smaller, mostly darker-green nuggets boasted a dark, rich, slightly skunky smell. On inhale, the strain had a flavorful, sweet taste that smoothed out into an enjoyable smoke after a few initial coughs. As for effects, Bubba Fett is not for the faint of heart. Expect to be locked to your couch, with your brain scrambled like eggs and your stomach rumbling, and any chronic pain you might normally experience melted away. When amateur smokers speak of their nightmare experiences with far-too-powerful weed, it’s easy to imagine the likes of Bubba Fett might be the strain they got their hands on. For us old pros, though, it’s nothing but a good time. —Thomas K. Chimchards.
PHARMACEUTICALS
nohoartsdistrict.com

How to Find Cannabis Seeds With High THC

Many growers want to produce marijuana that will pack a punch, so they seek seeds that will grow marijuana with high levels of THC. Most people want the most potent marijuana they can grow. With this guide, growers will learn about the best THC strains so they can choose the right seeds to germinate.
AGRICULTURE
arcamax.com

What Exactly Is Considered High-THC Cannabis These Days?

Displaying the THC percentage of cannabis products is important for consumers who likely want to know what they’re getting into before making a purchase. But what exactly constitutes high THC?. Cannabis products sold at licensed and reputable dispensaries are always labeled with their THC content. The value is written boldly...
PHARMACEUTICALS
clclt.com

THC concentrates vs Marijuana buds

When you mention the word cannabis, most people picture the flower bud that can be vaped or smoked. However, there are other forms of marijuana such as concentrates and edibles that offer the consumer a different experience. So what is the difference between THC concentrates and cannabis buds? Many people who use marijuana wonder what the difference between these two are and this blog post will explore each and weigh the pros and cons of both THC concentrates and marijuana buds. If you are new to the cannabis community, or perhaps you’re just a smoker who’s looking for a new way to consume, stick around.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabis#Country#Pineapple Tonic Thc#Watermelon Rancher
Benzinga

Cannabis Inhalers: A Discreet Way To Consume Weed

This article was originally published on WeedWeek, and appears here with permission. If you haven’t heard of cannabis inhalers before, you may want to start investigating. This article will introduce you to these fairly new devices which deliver concentrated doses of cannabis directly into your lungs. Inhalers are renowned for being more bioavailable and cleaner than virtually any other marijuana delivery mechanism. We’ll look at how they work, what their benefits are and a few of the top cannabis inhaler brands.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Juneau Empire

Best THC Gummies Available Online (With Delta 9)

This quick read runs down the best THC gummies online, what to look for, what to know, to avoid, and how to buy them. We’ll go over the new legal loophole that allows delta-9 THC to be treated similarly to CBD and other hemp products. Plus, we’ll show you exactly...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Indy100

People are smoking lavender to help kick their cannabis habits

For cigarette smokers and those who use cannabis, it can be challenging to beat the habit.In September 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that tobacco kills more than half a million adults yearly in the United States.Many smokers want to stop, and over 400,000 of them call state-funded quitlines for assistance each year.Marijuana use among tobacco users is common and may impede quitting, but co-use rates among quitline callers are unknown.In an effort to stop, some people are taking natural routes such as smoking lavender and other herbs to beat the habit while “simulating” the act of smoking.But despite...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
Westword

THC Lite: Marijuana Edibles Makers Are Dabbling in Weight Control Products

Managing a healthy appetite and stable blood-sugar levels don’t typically link with cannabis use, but scientists and industry leaders are weighing in on THCV, a rare cannabinoid that behaves as a natural stimulant and offers potential help for weight and energy management. As research into the plant evolves, discoveries of...
WEIGHT LOSS
ajmc.com

Adolescent Cannabis Vaping Doubled in 7 Years in US, Canada, Review Finds

Multiple nationally representative surveys found that approximately 1 in 3 grade 12 students vaped cannabis in 2018 alone. The prevalence of cannabis vaping has increased among adolescents in the United States and Canada from 2013 to 2020, according to a study published in JAMA Pediatrics. Vaping products were originally designed...
HEALTH
TrendHunter.com

Pre-Rolled CBG Joints

LA-based company Dad Grass sells pre-rolled CBG joints called Mom Grass that offers a calming and grounding experience with an alternative to CBD or THC. These creativity-inspiring, energizing pre-rolls help to encourage a sense of feeling focused and present in the moment. As compared to the brand's Dad Grass CBD joins, Mom Grass is desirable for those who are looking for a body high.
LIFESTYLE
indypolitics.org

Doctors for Cannabis Regulation

A nationwide group of doctors and other health care professionals are pushing for legalized marijuana from a public safety, public finance, and a public health perspective. Indy Politics spoke recently with Dr. David Nathan, he is with Doctors for Cannabis Regulation. They argue that by legalizing marijuana states like Indiana...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Benzinga

Canada's Heritage Cannabis Expands Dried Flower And Pre-Roll Via Agreement With Violet Tourist

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE:CANN) (OTCQX:HERTF), a leading cannabis company offering innovative products to both the medical and recreational legal cannabis markets in Canada and the U.S, announced a definitive white label agreement with BRNT Ltd, an Alberta-based brand house and cannabis ancillary company that launched the top-performing dried flower and pre-roll Alberta brand, Violet Tourists.
ECONOMY
TrendHunter.com

Zero-Proof Herbaceous Hemp Spirits

An alcohol-free, hemp-based spirit called The Pathfinder Hemp & Root has officially launched nationwide in the United States. The zero-proof elixir aims to lift drinkers' moods by providing a cocktail-like experience that utilizes fermented and distilled hemp. In addition, the new drink contains a variety of other natural ingredients, including...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Kenai Peninsula Clarion

Delta-8 THC vs. Delta-9 THC: What’s Better for Pain Relief?

Statistics from the CDC show that as of 2019, over 20.4% of American adults suffer from chronic pain. And, 7.4% of them suffer from high impact chronic pain that hinders their daily life and work activities which may also affect their mental health. If you’re experiencing chronic pain yourself and...
HEALTH
sflcn.com

Cannabis Laws Across the States

One of the most highly debated and hot topics of recent years has been the legalization of cannabis. Marijuana has been illegal for the better part of a century, although many states did legalize, or at least, decriminalize the usage of medical marijuana a few decades ago. Since the legalization...
RETAIL
thefreshtoast.com

3 Differences Between Vaping Marijuana And Smoking It

Any cannabis consumer hoping to catch a stronger buzz without increasing the amount they spend should look into vaping weed instead of smoking it the old fashioned way. One of the best aspects of consuming cannabis in 2021 is the fact that there are so many more consumption methods to choose from than there were several years ago. While stoners in the past may have been restricted to bowls and blunts, nowadays cannabis can be enjoyed using all types of elaborate bongs, pipes and vaporizers.
PHARMACEUTICALS
bainbridgereview.com

5 Best Delta-8 Gummies: Where To Buy Best Cannabis Gummies & Weed Online? Top D8 Brands To Get THC Edibles [2021]

Delta-8, a cannabis compound, has become increasingly popular due to its psychoactive qualities. Here are some Delta-8 gummies that you should know about. This cannabis compound is well-loved by most THC and CBD lovers due to its similarities with Delta-9, which is regular THC. Just like Delta-9, this compound binds to your body’s endocannabinoid system to produce euphoria and relaxation – which is what most users seek.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy