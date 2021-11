The Duncan VFW 1192 Post will host the annual Veterans Parade at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 in downtown Duncan. The post Commander, Jason Burns, formed a new committee this year to organize the parade and volunteers. Burn said being able to meet regularly to form unified plans is something desperately needed and the commander knew that ahead of the event that will have free but welcome donation.

