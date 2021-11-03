CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

The Ministers Of Divine Justice

By WandererCatholicNews
 8 days ago

(Editor’s Note: This commentary first appeared on One Peter Five. It is a reflection on the readings for the twenty-first Sunday after Pentecost.) + + Collect: Keep Thy household, O Lord, with continual loving-kindness, that by Thy protection it may be free from all adversities and devoted to Thy name in...

Priest Credits LGBTQ Parishioners with Keeping Ministry Alive During Covid Pandemic

A Chicago priest has written about how the LGBTQ community stepped up during the pandemic to keep parish life alive, which could teach church leaders a wider lesson. Fr. Richard Prendergast of St. Gertrude Parish wrote in the National Catholic Reporter that when the pandemic changed everything in March 2020, “members of the LGBTQ+ community answered that call for help.”
Catholic Replies

Editor’s Note: This series on Apologetics is based on the book Catholicism & Reason. Please feel free to use the series for high schoolers or adults. We will continue to welcome your questions for the column as well. You can send them either to the postal mailing address or to the email address below, and we will interrupt this series to answer them.
A Book Review… A Unique, Personal Look At The Life Of Jesus

The Jesus Diary: An Anonymous Observer’s Record of the Life and Accomplishments of Our Savior by Dave Mishur. Xulon Press: 2021; 152 pages. Available in hardcover, paperback, and Kindle at Amazon.com. Would you like an uplifting escape from the present malaise in Church and country? Then read Dave Mishur’s The...
Glorified Or Horrified

Thirty-Third Sunday In Ordinary Time (YR B) Mark 13:24-32 Next week marks the end of the Church year; therefore, the readings reflect the theme of the end. In the Gospel, our Lord makes a statement that causes confusion to many. After telling His disciples about the signs that will occur before the Second Coming, Jesus says: “This generation will not pass away until all these things have taken place.” Obviously, neither the Second Coming nor the end of the world took place before that generation passed away.
The Whole Law, Standing On One Foot

+ + Hillel the Elder, sometimes referred to as Rabbi Hillel, was a Jewish religious leader who lived shortly before Jesus’ time. There is a famous story told of him in which he was challenged by a potential convert to teach him the entire Torah while “standing on one foot.” In other words, can you distill the essence and present it succinctly?
The Fellowship Of The Unashamed

I am part of the “Fellowship of the Unashamed.”. The die has been cast. I have stepped over the line. Jesus Christ. I won’t look back, let up, slow down,. back away, or be still. My past is redeemed, my present. makes sense, and my future is secure. I am...
Fr. Tim Bannes

I want to tell you about a man who truly epitomized the holy priesthood. At this writing, it has been a mere three weeks since his untimely and early death — the death of my friend Fr. Timothy Bannes. Most everybody rightly called him Fr. Bannes, but he was Fr. Tim to me. The things I write herein could have been rightly said during his life, but must be said now that he’s gone.
The Netflix Series That Should Make Religious People Uncomfortable

This story contains spoilers for the Netflix series Midnight Mass. The Exorcist is a film I’ve long loved because it raised the bar not just for horror, but also for movies that explore questions of faith and doubt, good and evil, life and death. I know all of its beats by heart, but when I recently rewatched the 1973 classic, the ending hit differently. The movie concludes with an exorcism, naturally. Chris MacNeil has brought her daughter, Regan, to a host of medical professionals in a desperate attempt to save her from what turns out to be a demonic possession. But the only person who can save the girl, it seems, is a priest. The camera lingers on the mother’s exhausted face as two priests close the door to her daughter’s bedroom and go to work.
The Passion of the Christ actor Jim Caviezel tells QAnon conference to send their enemies ‘back to hell where they belong’

The Passion of the Christ actor Jim Caviezel delivered a bizarre speech to a QAnon conference, repeating word-for-word Mel Gibson’s famous battle cry from Braveheart.Mr Caviezel was speaking at the For God & Country: Patriot Double Down convention held in Las Vegas, where he claimed there was an ongoing religious war between Satan and liberal values.He mimicked the fiery speech given by Mr Gibson’s character William Wallace before a battle with the English in his 1995 film Braveheart, including the famous line “you can take our lives, but you can never take our freedom”.The 53-year-old went on share familiar...
Can Life Be Meaningless?

Susan Blackmore (born 1951) is a British writer, lecturer, atheist, and skeptic. She is currently a visiting professor at the University of Plymouth. In 1991 the Committee for Skeptical Inquiry granted her the Distinguished Skeptic Award. She is twice married, once divorced, and has two children. In a 2018 debate...
Catholic Heroes… St. Arnulf, Bishop Of Soissons

“For man’s sweat and God’s love, beer came into the world” — St. Arnold, bishop of Metz. A forgotten feast near the time of the Assumption is another saint of long ago, St. Arnulf, patron saint of brewers and hop pickers. This Belgian saint is still fondly remembered in his native country and elsewhere for his services to mankind and to beer, respectively, as we shall hear below.
'Oh creator, it's you I now renounce': How death metal lyrics echo some Bible passages, and what it means

The other day I came across a Buzzfeed quiz that asked me: “Heavy metal lyric or bible verse?” As someone who is a PhD candidate in religious studies and loves heavy metal, I was surprised to see that I hesitated on a number of my responses. Why does heavy metal use so many biblical references and symbolisms? As I researched, I rediscovered death metal, a musical genre I used to listen to as a teen. It seems like death metal was even more fixated with religion than heavy metal. But why is this musical genre so obsessed with religious and...
Vigil for Justice

Friday at 6 p.m. there will be a Vigil for Justice held at Alexander Park at 250 Elaine St in Brusly. The gathering is for families, friends, and community members wishing to lend support, join in grief and remembrance of loved ones who have been the victims of violent and unsolved crimes.
Lying About Francis?. . . When Biden Darkened Pope’s Door, Opportunity Was Lost To Throw Some Light

In less than a full month, two of the world’s most high-profile, most pro-abortion, and most immoral “Catholic” politicians trekked to Vatican City to bask in photos with a papal host who shares their left-wing political priorities. The Democratic Party’s mentally impaired President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi...
'I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans': Haiti gang leader 'Death Without Days' threatens to KILL 17 missionaries unless ransom is paid

The leader of the Haitian gang that kidnapped 17 missionaries is threatening to kill them if he doesn't receive a ransom of up to $1 million for each person. 'I swear by thunder that if I don't get what m asking for, I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans,' 400 Mawozo leader Wilson Joseph said in a video posted to social media Thursday.
Ex-Bishop of Rochester converts to Catholicism after accusing the Church of England of 'jumping onto faddish bandwagons' about identity politics and cultural correctness

One of Britain's best known Anglican bishops has converted to Catholicism after accusing the Church of England of 'jumping onto faddish bandwagons'. Michael Nazir-Ali, who was the Bishop of Rochester from 1994 until 2009, claimed his move was 'about belonging to a church where there is clear teaching for the faithful'.
