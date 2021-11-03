CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Polestar SPAC IPO: What Investors Should Know About PSNY Stock

By Aimee Bohn
investmentu.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Polestar IPO is the newest opportunity in the EV market. The company is going public via a SPAC deal with Gores Guggenheim. Let’s look at the details…. Polestar SPAC IPO: About the Electric Vehicle Company. Polestar is a Swedish electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer. The company has become an...

investmentu.com

Comments / 0

Related
dot.LA

Five Things You Should Know About Rivian’s Massive IPO

Rivian, the electric vehicle maker backed by Amazon and Ford, aims to raise about $8 billion this week in a closely watched IPO. Trading is slated to begin on Wednesday, and shares are currently priced between $72 and $74. With hardly any revenue, big losses, and a waiting list that...
BUSINESS
investmentu.com

5 EV Stocks to Buy for New EV Government Plans

There’s a huge trend for the best EV stocks to buy. It seems that every month, there is a new summit of world leaders meeting to make climate change commitments. The COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland resulted in several countries making new commitments to limit CO2 emissions. Those commitments included...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Electric Cars#Future Cars#Polestar Spac Ipo#Ev#Spac#Swedish#Volvo Car Group#Chinese#Reuters#American
investmentu.com

QuantumScape Stock News – Why is QS Stock Blowing Up Today?

After the latest Quantumscape stock news release, shares of QS stock are exploding, up over 20%. The EV battery maker is making headlines again for taking a big step in the right direction. On top of this, QuantumScape stock looks to be setting up nicely after falling over 70% from its highs earlier this year.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

EVgo stock soars after expanded partnerships with GM, Uber

Shares of EVgo Inc. soared 18.1% in morning trading Tuesday, paring earlier gains of as much as 32.2%, after the electric-vehicle charging network announced expansions of its collaboration with General Motors Co. and its partnership with Uber Technologies Inc. . With GM, EVgo said the companies increased plans on building DC fast-charging stalls to 3,250 through 2025 from 2,750, and will increase the number of metropolitan markets covered to 52 from 40. "As EV adoption picks up momentum across both consumer and commercial segments, the charging infrastructure buildout needs to continue being a few steps ahead of demand," said EVgo Chief Executive Cathy Zoi. With Uber, the expanded partnership includes new discounts and benefits for all Uber rideshare drivers, who tend to charge their EVs multiple times per day. The company said Uber drivers can access EVgo member rates without any monthly fees, while those with Uber Pro Gold, Platinum or Diamond status can save up to 30% over standard charging rates. EVgo shares have soared 47.7% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 6.1%.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
AFP

Rivian raises $11.9 bn in Wall Street debut

Rivian, an American automaker specializing in electric pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles and vans, announced Tuesday it had raised $11.9 billion in its Wall Street debut. Prices for the electric trucks and sport utility vehicles start from around $70,000.  
ECONOMY
Benzinga

How This Investor Is Using Ford Stock To Play The Rivian IPO

Short Hills Capital's Steve Weiss is buying Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) stock ahead of the Rivian IPO. "Ford owns 12% of Rivian and the Rivian IPO is going to be hot, hot, hot," Weiss said Monday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." Rivian is now expected to offer 135 million...
MARKETS
MarketRealist

Braze IPO: What to Know About Price Terms and More

Customer engagement platform Braze is gearing up for its IPO. Based in New York, the brand is targeting a multi-billion-dollar valuation and pricing its shares accordingly. Here's a rundown of what investors should know about the upcoming Braze IPO, including the stock price and how much Braze wants to raise overall.
MARKETS
CarBuzz.com

Tesla's $4 Billion Deal With Hertz Is In Doubt

Last month, Hertz announced a landmark order of 100,000 Tesla Model 3 cars for its rental car fleet valued at around $4.4 billion dollars - the largest electric car order ever made by a rental car company. The deal was announced just a few weeks after new CEO Mark Fields rescued the company from bankruptcy. Half of the 100,000 vehicles would be used for standard car rentals, while the others would be used for Uber rentals.
BUSINESS
AFP

Mobile payments firm Paytm kicks off India's biggest IPO

India's biggest-ever initial public offering opened Monday with digital payments platform Paytm looking to raise nearly $2.5 billion, in what has already been a record year for share listings. Paytm is backed by Chinese tycoon Jack Ma's Ant Group, Japan's SoftBank and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, which together own around a third of the company. The firm was founded barely a decade ago by Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the son of a schoolteacher who says he learned English by listening to rock music. He was ranked India's youngest dollar billionaire four years ago at the age of 38 and now has a net worth of $2.4 billion, according to Forbes. He owns a nearly 14-percent stake.
BUSINESS
investmentu.com

Aurora SPAC IPO: AUR Stock Hits the Nasdaq Exchange

The Aurora IPO is giving investors the chance to invest in commercialized autonomous driving. The company hit the market after a SPAC deal with Reinvent Technology Partners Y. Aurora SPAC IPO: About the Autonomous Driving Company. Aurora is a company dedicated to delivering the benefits of self-driving technology. Self-driving industry...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy