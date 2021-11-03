CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolly Parton’s Rare Photo of Husband Carl Dean Has Social Media in a Frenzy

wvli927.com
 7 days ago

Dolly Parton sent social media into a frenzy...

wvli927.com

MIX 107.9

Dolly Parton Shares Rare Hubby Pic

  When it comes to her husband, Dolly Parton is usually private, but in a rare moment, she shared a photo of her husband Carl Dean. In a move to promote her new line of merch, Parton shared a picture of the man she’s been married to for 55 years.  The picture features a young […]
12tomatoes.com

Dolly Parton’s Chicken and Dumplings

A comfort classic from the Queen of Country. You would think that penning over 3,000 songs, earning eleven Grammys, starring in a handful of movies, and creating your own literacy foundation would be enough talent for any one person, but no, Dolly Parton has done all of those things and somehow manages to be a great cook too. Chicken and Dumplings is a favorite dish at 12 Tomatoes, so when we saw that the Queen of Country had a version, we knew we had to give it a try. Her version is easy to follow and easy to enjoy, a comfort food classic done right – hearty, heart-warming, simply made, and simply delicious.
Popculture

Dolly Parton Photoshops Her Merch Onto Her Husband, and Fans Are Rolling

Dolly Parton is busy spreading the word about her new merchandise. To showcase some of the goods, Parton posted a photo of her husband, Carl Dean, wearing one of the shirts. Although, since it was a throwback photo, the country singer had to utilize some Photoshopping skills in order to depict Dean wearing the clothing item. Based on the responses to her post, fans were clearly having a ball with Parton's Photoshop moment.
WBKO

Expansion of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Kentucky, locally

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The state’s Department of Education has announced that Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library book gifting program is expanding across Kentucky. Meanwhile, United Way of Southern Kentucky partners with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to get books to kids. No matter the family’s income, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library...
Person
Dolly Parton
Thrillist

Dolly Parton Has a Line of Holiday Goodies at Williams Sonoma

Dolly Parton is a busy woman. When she isn't funding vaccine research or releasing Christmas musicals on Netflix, she is occupied, shouldering the burden of being one of the greatest musicians alive. But somewhere between all of her various engagements, she managed to team up with Williams Sonoma to release a very sweet holiday line steeped in her own family's Christmas traditions.
Fox News

Rapper Eve pregnant, expecting first child with husband Maximillion Cooper

Rapper Eve is expecting her first child with her husband, British entrepreneur Maximillion Cooper. "Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!!," the Philadelphia artist, 42, captioned a photo of her baby bump on Instagram Friday. "You all know how long we’ve been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022."
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
#Frenzy
wmagazine.com

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Wore Another One of Angelina Jolie’s Old Dresses on the Red Carpet

Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt must be having a field day during the Eternals press tour. The two sisters have been tagging along as their mom, Angelina Jolie, travels the world, attending press events ahead of the movie’s premiere, and have even joined her on the red carpet a handful of times. While it may seem like it can’t get better than that, Angelina has proven she’s the ultimate cool mom by letting her teenage daughters pull clothes from her closet. At the UK premiere for the Eternals on Wednesday night, Shiloh was by her mom’s side yet again, this time, in a Dior dress originally worn by Angelina in 2019.
thefocus.news

Is Nick actually leaving The Young And The Restless?

There has been a lot of buzz after almost three decades on The Young And The Restless that Nick, aka Joshua Morrow, is leaving the show. The daytime drama has aired an episode entitled Nick Says Goodbye, sparking rumours the character could be leaving the show for good. The rumours...
Popculture

Caitlyn Jenner Makes Chilling Claim About O.J. Simpson

Caitlyn Jenner made a chilling confession during Monday night's episode of Big Brother VIP in Australia. According to Daily Mail, Jenner shared that she and her former wife, Kris Jenner, knew intimate information about the infamous O.J. Simpson case that would lead them to believe the former NFL star was actually guilty of killing his wife Nicole Brown.
Essence

Update: Rep Denies That Christopher Williams Is In A Coma After Al B. Sure! Reveals Status On Social Media

The R&B crooner revealed the shocking news of his dear friend and close family member's condition via social media. Update: A statement given via Christopher Williams’ Instagram account clarifies that despite Al B. Sure!’s call for prayers and support, the singer is actually not in a coma, however is resting and in stable condition. No further clarification on his medical status or the circumstances leading to him needing medical care is given.
Hello Magazine

Janet Jackson's son and family life - all we know

Janet Jackson is one of the world's best-selling and most well-known pop superstars, having been a fixture in the mainstream music scene since the '80s. The star is also a doting mother to a four-year-old son named Eissa Al Mana, who she shares with her ex-husband, Wissam Al Mana. The...
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
