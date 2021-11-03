Britney Spears Accuses Mom Lynne of Coming Up With Conservatorship “Idea”

Jamie Lynn Spears says she wasn't allowed to tell her sister, Britney Spears, when she became pregnant at 16 because the pop superstar was deemed "untrustworthy." "My team believed everyone outside of the inner circle was a potential threat," the Zoey 101 star, 30, wrote in her renamed memoir, Things I Should Have Said. "They went so far as hiding my pregnancy from my sister, claiming, 'It's too risky to tell Britney about the baby.' I needed [Britney] more than ever and she wasn't able to help me in my most vulnerable time. Britney's condition was spiraling into something more concerning. They were concerned her instability at that time made her untrustworthy. I went along with what my team told me to do because I was a minor and didn't want to create any more issues."

