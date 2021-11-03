CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LA mayor Garcetti tests positive for virus at climate summit

By associatedpress
 6 days ago

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has tested positive for COVID-19 while attending the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland. Garcetti's office announced...

KTLA

Newsom to speak at conference on Tuesday, ending governor’s rare hiatus from public view

With pressure mounting following a nearly two-week absence from public life, California Gov. Gavin Newsom planned to speak at an economic conference on Tuesday – his first public appearance since abruptly canceling a trip to an international climate conference for unspecified family obligations. Newsom has been out of public sight since receiving a coronavirus vaccine […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Diplomatic cavalry rides in to climate talks to resolve gaps

With large rifts in key issues remaining as the United Nations climate talks tick down to a Friday deadline, it’s time for the diplomatic cavalry to ride in. The two-week climate conference in Glasgow first saw heads of government talking about how curbing global warming is a fight for survival. The leaders focused on big pictures, not the intricate wording crucial to negotiations. Then, for about a week, the technocratic negotiations focused on those key details, getting some things done but not resolving the really sticky situations. Now, it’s time for the “high level” negotiations, when government ministers or...
ADVOCACY
Youth urge Pacific Rim leaders to act on climate, pandemic

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Young people living in Pacific Rim countries want to see more ambition from their leaders when it comes to tackling climate change and to see money devoted to a shared fund to prepare for future pandemics. Those were two of the messages delivered to New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Wednesday by 124 youth delegates taking part in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum. The forum is being hosted in a virtual format this year due to the pandemic and culminates with a leader’s meeting later this week. Ardern told the gathering that the world is facing tough choices. She said young people should never underestimate the influence they can wield.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Eric Garcetti
KIRO 7 Seattle

The Latest: LA mayor tests positive for COVID-19 In Scotland

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who is on a trip to the U.N. climate conference in Scotland, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, his office said. “He is feeling good and isolating in his hotel room. He is fully vaccinated,” the mayor's office said in a posting on Garcetti's official Twitter account.
WORLD
#Climate#Ap#U N#United Nations
California’s Newsom picked Halloween with kids over U.N.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he canceled a trip to an international climate conference so he could take his kids trick-or-treating on Halloween. The United Nations’ climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, was supposed to provide a global stage for Newsom to tout the state’s work on climate change. But Newsom said Tuesday that the demands of a pandemic, wildfires and campaigning to keep his job during a recall election had taken time away from his family. Newsom disappeared for nearly two weeks, holding no public events but spending time with his kids while working at the Capitol. Neither the governor nor his office have said why they didn’t include more details before Tuesday about where Newsom was.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Virus
Health
World
Politics
Scotland
Public Health
Coronavirus
APEC finds agreement on vaccines, carbon but tensions remain

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Making coronavirus vaccines more accessible and reducing carbon emissions were two key pledges agreed to by top Pacific Rim lawmakers. But what went unstated were the deep tensions that run through the unlikely group of 21 nations and territories that include the U.S., China, Taiwan, Russia, and Australia. Those tensions have raised questions about who can join a Pacific trade deal and whether the U.S. will get to host a future round of meetings. The ministers met online over two days as part of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum. They highlighted areas where they could find agreement ahead of a leader’s meeting later in the week.
HEALTH
Washington Post

Even at COP26, Democrats struggle to overcome Manchin’s stalling on climate

Last week, what with governors’ elections, Jan. 6 prosecutions and finagling over the Democrats’ Build Back Better agenda in Washington, one could almost forget that a major U.N. climate conference — the “last best hope” for the world to pull itself together and avoid catastrophic climate change — was happening across the Atlantic, in Glasgow, Scotland.
ADVOCACY
thedallasnews.net

Vaccinations, testing to be required for foreigners entering US

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Biden administration will allow residents of most European countries to enter the U.S. beginning 8th November, while enforcing new COVID-19 vaccination-and-testing rules. It will also make travel more difficult for unvaccinated Americans. Under the new rules, most travelers to the U.S. must get tested for the virus...
U.S. POLITICS

