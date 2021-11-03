Turkey to start administering Pfizer-BioNTech booster shots

Pfizer asked U.S. regulators Tuesday to allow boosters of its COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 18 or older, a step that comes amid concern about increased spread of the coronavirus with holiday travel and gatherings. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After...
(Reuters) -Pfizer Inc and BioNTech once again requested the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday to authorize booster doses of their COVID-19 vaccine in all adults. The FDA in September had authorized Pfizer’s boosters for people aged 65 and above, and other individuals at high risk of being...
New studies come out regularly supporting the efficacy and safety of the COVID-19 vaccines. Here’s a look as well as other COVID-19 news. Fully Vaccinated 16 Times Less Likely to Die or End up in ICU Than Immunized. A study by the Australian government found that people fully vaccinated against...
Subscribe to Eastworld for insight on what’s dominating business in Asia, delivered free to your inbox. Less than two weeks ago, India celebrated administering its 1 billionth COVID-19 vaccine in a campaign that has partially inoculated nearly 70% of the country’s 900 million adults. Now, a new reality is worrying its health authorities: More than 100 million people have not turned up for their scheduled second vaccine dose, leaving the country vulnerable to a third wave.
TORONTO (CTV Network) — New research into the effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster shot suggests getting a third dose significantly reduces the risk of disease-related hospitalization and death. Conducted by Israel’s Clalit Research Institute in collaboration with researchers at Harvard University, the study compared data from 728,321 individuals age...
Another country was added to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Level 4 “very high” risk travel destinations on Monday. The CDC updated the Level 4 category to now include Ukraine, moving it up from a “high” risk category listing last week. Ukraine has reported over 2,913,000 cases of...
COVID-19 vaccine booster village clinics are being offered by DPHSS in partnership with the Mayors’ Council of Guam for Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine recipients who completed their initial two-dose series at least 6 months ago and are 65 years and older. The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 village booster clinic today is at Piti/Asan Maina.
Greece is experiencing a fourth wave of Covid, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis warned Tuesday as daily infections hit their highest since the pandemic began, with hospitals starting to buckle under the pressure of rising infections. "We are facing a fourth wave," which "mainly concerns the unvaccinated," Mitsotakis said Tuesday evening after talks with his visiting Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte.
Drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech announced Tuesday they have formally submitted a request asking US officials for emergency authorization of their Covid-19 booster vaccine for people aged 18 and older.
The move follows research published by the companies in late October indicating a third shot is 95.6 percent effective against symptomatic infection, based on clinical trials carried out on 10,000 people.
The companies asked the US Food and Drug Administration to add the new population segment, amending emergency use authorization already granted in September for a third dose for everyone aged 65 and up, as well as people at high risk of developing severe Covid-19.
Pfizer's initial proposal for approval of boosters to everyone aged 16 and over, which was backed by President Joe Biden's administration, was rejected at that time.
Denmark wants to again consider COVID-19 as "a socially critical disease," the Danish government said Monday, months after the label was removed and the restrictions were phased out, paving the way for the reintroduction of the digital corona pass
Greece accused Turkey on Tuesday of acting like a “pirate” in waters between the two regional rivals, claiming that its coast guard escorted and tried to push into Greek waters a boat of migrants who were trying to illegally reach Greece.The Greek coast guard posted a video of a large Turkish patrol vessel and what seems to be a smaller one beside an inflatable dinghy containing dozens of people.A coast guard statement said the Turkish vessels accompanied the migrant boat off the Greek Aegean Sea island of Lesbos — which is near Turkey's coast — early Tuesday. It said...
Nov 10 (Reuters) - The European Union's drug regulator expects to decide in about two months on whether to allow the use of Moderna's (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine in children aged six to 11 years, it said on Wednesday, after the U.S. drugmaker sought approval. "The current timeline for evaluation foresees...
Authorities in Bengaluru, India arrested actor Chekwume Malvin last month on suspicion of selling drugs. The acclaimed performer in the Indian film world was allegedly caught in possession of 15 grams of MDMA and 250 milliliters of hashish oil, all in proximity of an old school campus in the city. In addition to criminal charges, Malvin may face consequences with his immigration status.
China's satellite might have a companion. The U.S. Space Force has detected a mysterious object orbiting in parallel with China's new Shijian-21 spacecraft, according to an initial report from SpaceNews. And, since it might be moving under its own power, we're still not clear on what it is. But we...
Russian President Vladimir Putin orders naval drills in the Black Sea as a show of force to shut up the west. Another part of the naval drills is to remind Joe Biden that he'll need a lot of help when dealing with the Russian federation. He also wanted to remind the European Union and anyone else that Moscow was not a trifle to deal with.
Eighty-five percent of people in Singapore eligible for coronavirus vaccines are fully vaccinated, and 18 percent have received booster shots. But the Singaporean government said Monday that it will no longer cover the medical costs of people “unvaccinated by choice,” who make up the bulk of remaining new coronavirus cases and covid-19 hospitalizations in the city-state.
