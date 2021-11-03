CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Turkey to start administering Pfizer-BioNTech booster shots

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey will start administering booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to people who received their second doses at least six...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Times Daily

Pfizer asks FDA to OK COVID-19 booster shots for all adults

Pfizer asked U.S. regulators Tuesday to allow boosters of its COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 18 or older, a step that comes amid concern about increased spread of the coronavirus with holiday travel and gatherings. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#Biontech#Booster#Ankara#Pfizer Biontech#Ap#Sinovac
Fortune

100 million Indians have skipped their second vaccine dose, leaving the country vulnerable to a third COVID wave

Subscribe to Eastworld for insight on what’s dominating business in Asia, delivered free to your inbox. Less than two weeks ago, India celebrated administering its 1 billionth COVID-19 vaccine in a campaign that has partially inoculated nearly 70% of the country’s 900 million adults. Now, a new reality is worrying its health authorities: More than 100 million people have not turned up for their scheduled second vaccine dose, leaving the country vulnerable to a third wave.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Idaho8.com

Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot reduces severity of disease, study suggests

TORONTO (CTV Network) — New research into the effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster shot suggests getting a third dose significantly reduces the risk of disease-related hospitalization and death. Conducted by Israel’s Clalit Research Institute in collaboration with researchers at Harvard University, the study compared data from 728,321 individuals age...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
Country
China
pncguam.com

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 village booster clinic today in Piti/Asan Maina

COVID-19 vaccine booster village clinics are being offered by DPHSS in partnership with the Mayors’ Council of Guam for Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine recipients who completed their initial two-dose series at least 6 months ago and are 65 years and older. The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 village booster clinic today is at Piti/Asan Maina.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Covid cases spike in Greece, hospitals buckle

Greece is experiencing a fourth wave of Covid, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis warned Tuesday as daily infections hit their highest since the pandemic began, with hospitals starting to buckle under the pressure of rising infections. "We are facing a fourth wave," which "mainly concerns the unvaccinated," Mitsotakis said Tuesday evening after talks with his visiting Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Pfizer requests US emergency authorization for Covid booster for adults

Drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech announced Tuesday they have formally submitted a request asking US officials for emergency authorization of their Covid-19 booster vaccine for people aged 18 and older. The move follows research published by the companies in late October indicating a third shot is 95.6 percent effective against symptomatic infection, based on clinical trials carried out on 10,000 people. The companies asked the US Food and Drug Administration to add the new population segment, amending emergency use authorization already granted in September for a third dose for everyone aged 65 and up, as well as people at high risk of developing severe Covid-19. Pfizer's initial proposal for approval of boosters to everyone aged 16 and over, which was backed by President Joe Biden's administration, was rejected at that time.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Greece claims Turkish coast guard pushes migrants its way

Greece accused Turkey on Tuesday of acting like a “pirate” in waters between the two regional rivals, claiming that its coast guard escorted and tried to push into Greek waters a boat of migrants who were trying to illegally reach Greece.The Greek coast guard posted a video of a large Turkish patrol vessel and what seems to be a smaller one beside an inflatable dinghy containing dozens of people.A coast guard statement said the Turkish vessels accompanied the migrant boat off the Greek Aegean Sea island of Lesbos — which is near Turkey's coast — early Tuesday. It said...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

EU to decide on Moderna's COVID-19 shot for younger kids in two months

Nov 10 (Reuters) - The European Union's drug regulator expects to decide in about two months on whether to allow the use of Moderna's (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine in children aged six to 11 years, it said on Wednesday, after the U.S. drugmaker sought approval. "The current timeline for evaluation foresees...
WORLD
Popculture

Actor Arrested for Allegedly Selling Drugs

Authorities in Bengaluru, India arrested actor Chekwume Malvin last month on suspicion of selling drugs. The acclaimed performer in the Indian film world was allegedly caught in possession of 15 grams of MDMA and 250 milliliters of hashish oil, all in proximity of an old school campus in the city. In addition to criminal charges, Malvin may face consequences with his immigration status.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Post

People ‘unvaccinated by choice’ in Singapore no longer can receive free covid-19 treatment

Eighty-five percent of people in Singapore eligible for coronavirus vaccines are fully vaccinated, and 18 percent have received booster shots. But the Singaporean government said Monday that it will no longer cover the medical costs of people “unvaccinated by choice,” who make up the bulk of remaining new coronavirus cases and covid-19 hospitalizations in the city-state.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy