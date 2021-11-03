Georgia teen shot in the head while waiting for school bus

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, sidelined by Covid-19, acknowledged Tuesday that he "misled some people" about his vaccination status. In an explosive interview last week on “The Pat McAfee Show” on SiriusXM, Rodgers confirmed that he is unvaccinated, claimed that he is allergic to vaccines and that he has taken ivermectin, said he is the victim of a “woke mob” and acknowledged that he has been seeking Covid-19 advice from podcaster Joe Rogan.

NFL ・ 14 HOURS AGO