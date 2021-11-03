Instant Sports Winter Games - Launch Trailer

If outdoor sports involving some mode of extreme transportation – boards, bikes, wingsuits, or skis – are your jam, you’ll probably want to check out Ubisoft’s latest offering Riders Republic. Available today on PC via Ubisoft Connect and Epic Games (Sorry, no Steam.), PlayStations 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X, Stadia, and Luna, the game offers players a variety of competitive modes ranging from 6v6 PvP to mass start races filled with 50 players.
We have new trailers for Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Pokémon Shining Pearl, and Pokémon Legends Arceus. The new trailer for Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl shows off Legendary Pokémon, Gym Leaders, Team Galactic, and some early purchase bonuses. The trailer for Pokémon Legends Arceus gives us a look at...
Publisher NIS America and developer Regista have shared a launch trailer for Shadow Corridor, their new action horror game. The game has been made available in the west today for the first time. We have the following overview for Shadow Corridor:. Taking inspiration from its Japanese roots, Shadow Corridor is...
Roki is available now on PS5 and Xbox Series. The adventure game, inspired by Scandinavian folklore, encourages players to confront monsters and explore beautiful snowy locations as they uncover a touching story. In Röki, you'll join Tove, who must venture through a mysterious world and encounter strange mythical creatures to save her family. Roki is now available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, with both versions supporting 4K 60 FPS. The game is also available on PC and Nintendo Switch.
Bunnyhug gives us the launch trailer Moonglow Bay. This gives you an overview of what the game has to offer and you can skilfully adjust to it. Moonglow Bay is available for Xbox One and Xbox Series X.
Mario Party Superstars arrives on Switch today, and to celebrate, Nintendo has shared a new trailer for the game’s launch. Check it out below. Here’s an overview for Mario Party Superstars from its official Switch eShop page:. A Superstar collection of classic Nintendo 64™ boards. Calling all superstars! The Mario...
Pikmin Bloom, a new mobile game starring Nintendo's adorable little helpers, is available now. While the game has been in beta for a while now, the announcement trailer reveals that the game will be released globally to smartphones. The app is being developed by Niantic and Nintendo. Niantic founder and...
Today Muv-Luv publisher aNCHOR released the brand new game of the franchise Project Mikhail in early access. The game is now available in early access on Steam priced at $19.99. If you purchase it within a week, you’ll also get a 10% discount. Project Mikhail is the first official action...
King Art Games and Prime Matter present the launch trailer for the complete edition of iron harvest. It shows what the title of the realtime strategy is all about and gets us in the mood. The Iron Harvest “Complete Edition” includes:. Four factions with four unique campaigns. 12 playable heroes.
Also during the official launch trailer Guardians of the Universe was published two weeks ago (all info here), Square Enix has pushed a trailer for the actual release of the game. It briefly and concisely explains the basic features of the actionadventure. Guardians of the Universe is available for all...
As part of yesterday’s State of Play, a new gameplay trailer has also been added KartRider: Drift shown. This brought a lot of fun to the freetoplay racing game and set the mood for the upcoming open beta. KartRider: Drift will be out next year for PS4, PS5 and Xbox...
Square Enix also presents the launch trailer Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars. He gets us in the mood, especially with atmospheric music, for the cardbased roleplaying game, which is now available for PS4 and Switch. In Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars Players can experience unique stories...
Nintendo and Square Enix show an overview trailer Triangle strategy. It introduces characters and game world in more detail. The Japanese version of the trailer was already shown at the Tokyo Game Show (we reported). Triangle strategy will be released exclusively for Switch on March 4, 2022.
Bandai Namco Entertainment and Outright Games Present Leek Trailer PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night. This puts us in the right mood for the kidfriendly hops. In this new 3D platforming adventure developed by Petoons Studio, fans can take on the role of PJ Masks in their greatest mission to save the world from nocturnal villains such as Romeo, Luna Girl and Night Ninja. Players become your favorite heroes Catboy, Owlette and Gecko, who use their unique superpowers to explore exciting new locations. And all this with a control system designed for little heroes to spring into action. The youngest players can participate PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night take their first steps in video games because the night is the right time to fight crime.
Monster Bash HD, the remaster of the classic bash'em and smash'em adventure, is available now on Steam. Monster Bash HD features retouched graphics, a level editor with Steam Workshop support, new secrets, leaderboards, and more. As Johnny Dash, venture into the Underworld to rescue kidnapped pets from the villainous Count Chuck. Fend off creepies with a slingshot, save your beloved dog Tex, and wake Johnny from this nightmare.
Developer Ratloop Games Canada also has an awards trailer Lemni Gate put on the net. This one especially likes actionpacked sequences, but of course also offers voices from the trade press about the firstperson shooter. Lemni Gate is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.
Watch the launch trailer for Time Loader and journey to the 90s in this physics-based puzzle platformer game that is out now on PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store. In Time Loader, take control of a quirky RC robot and manoeuvre your way around craftily designed levels in an effort to rewrite the past, save the future, and help your creator accept the present. Driven by its emotional narrative, Time Loader plunges players into the homely 90s, where their choices affect the future they are trying to save.
