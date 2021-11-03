Instant Sports Winter Games - Launch Trailer

Bandai Namco Entertainment and Outright Games Present Leek Trailer PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night. This puts us in the right mood for the kidfriendly hops. In this new 3D platforming adventure developed by Petoons Studio, fans can take on the role of PJ Masks in their greatest mission to save the world from nocturnal villains such as Romeo, Luna Girl and Night Ninja. Players become your favorite heroes Catboy, Owlette and Gecko, who use their unique superpowers to explore exciting new locations. And all this with a control system designed for little heroes to spring into action. The youngest players can participate PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night take their first steps in video games because the night is the right time to fight crime.

