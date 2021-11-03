CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
RECIPE OF THE WEEK: The Great Pumpkin Dessert

Eyewitness News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScot and Kara are making something...

www.wfsb.com

myrecipes.com

Grandma's Best Thanksgiving Recipes

There's nothing quite as delicious as Thanksgiving at your grandmother's house. Moist turkey, fluffy dressing, vibrant vegetables, and rich desserts, grandma had a knack for making it all. Recreate a bit of that nostalgia with these grandma-created recipes, ranging from mains to sides and more, to make your tastiest Thanksgiving yet.
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

Does Pumpkin Pie Need To Be Refrigerated?

So, you've baked up a beautiful homemade pumpkin pie from scratch. Or, maybe you just got home from Costco and have carried a store bought pumpkin pie from the car to the kitchen. Now what? Can that pumpkin pie stay on the counter or do you need to refrigerate it? Read on to find out!
FOOD & DRINKS
twopeasandtheirpod.com

Potato Soup

Comfort food is the best kind of food. I am talking about chicken pot pie, baked mac and cheese, chili, baked ziti, and this Potato Soup. There is nothing better than cozying up to a hearty meal that tastes delicious and makes you feel better. Bring on the cozy!. This...
RECIPES
Grosse Pointe News

Italian Wedding Soup

Italian Wedding soup gets its name from the Italian phrase, minestra maritata or (“married soup”). Not only was it traditionally served at weddings but it also marries together greens and meats, which creates one whole meal. I simply love this recipe and have been making it for a long time....
RECIPES
Parade

Pumpkin Pie with Toasted Marshmallows Puts a Fun Twist on the Classic Thanksgiving Dessert

This Pumpkin Pie with Toasted Marshmallows from The Book on Pie by Erin Jeanne McDowell puts a fun twist on the traditional Thanksgiving dessert. Kids will love the jumbo marshmallow topping—which you can toast with a cooking torch or by broiling the pie for a few minutes after its baked—and everyone will love the taste. The pumpkin pie (without marshmallow topping) can be made up to 24 hours ahead and refrigerated until ready to serve.
RECIPES
International Business Times

National Pumpkin Day: 6 Pumpkin Recipes To Try Today

Fall is here, which means it's that time of the year again when people can enjoy all the good things that come with the season. On National Pumpkin Day, observed every Oct. 26, people everywhere can enjoy all things pumpkin. People associate pumpkins with Thanksgiving and Halloween, but these gourds.
RECIPES
Houston Chronicle

Recipe: Pumpkin Scones with Maple Glaze

Coarse sugar for sprinkling on top before baking, optional. Instructions: Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Adjust baking rack to the middle-low position. Line large baking sheet with parchment paper. To make the scones: whisk flour, baking powder, cinnamon, pie spice and salt together in a large bowl. Grate frozen butter...
RECIPES
LIVESTRONG.com

27 Sweet Potato Recipes for Meals, Snacks, Sides and Desserts

Sweet potatoes are a nutritional powerhouse. And if you're only using the sweet, orange root vegetable when you need a quick pie or roasted side dish, you're missing out. Just 1 cup of baked sweet potato provides nearly half of your daily vitamin C needs, Cynthia Sass, RD, CSSD, an NYC- and LA-based performance nutritionist, tells LIVESTRONG.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theintelligencer.com

Recipes with Rachel: A festive dessert for Halloween

These sugar cookie cups use pre-cut sugar cookie dough and a festive topping for the holiday. I gave these a Halloween theme by adding food coloring and sprinkles. I switch these up at Christmas by adding green or red food coloring. Using gel food coloring is a great option because...
RECIPES
Mashed

Simple Pumpkin Caramel Sauce Recipe

It doesn't always have to be fall in order to enjoy pumpkin-spice everything, but it's definitely the best time of the year to! When you think of fall, you may think of crisp air, oversized sweaters, and everything with a little dash of pumpkin spice. After all, from soups, to lattes, to everything else in between, it's all about the pumpkin! We know that it's a big trend, but we don't see it going away anytime in the future, and to be honest, why would it? There's just something that is so comforting about the taste of pumpkin and its vibrant orange color is enough to bring a smile to anyone's face. Pumpkin brings on a cool weather and family gathering kind of vibe. Ah, the nostalgia is real!
RECIPES
Mashed

Homemade Pumpkin Seed Butter Recipe

There are three primary reasons you should consider trying out this homemade pumpkin seed butter recipe from photographer and recipe developer Susan Olayinka. The first is the fact that pumpkin seed butter is, of course, not peanut butter (or a tree nut butter, either, while we're at it). This means that it is a safe alternative to things like peanut butter or tree nuts, which can cause dangerous allergic reactions in some people. Second, this homemade seed spread is very easy to make and requires minimal ingredients. And third, autumn is the perfect time of year for it because, as Olayinka says, pumpkin seeds "will be in abundance very soon" if they aren't already available all around you.
RECIPES
Courier News

'Great Pumpkin' decorating contest successful

DARDANELLE — It’s The Great Pumpkin Decorating Contest winners have been announced at the Dardanelle Branch of the Arkansas River Valley Regional Library System. The annual contest is themed after the nostalgic 1966 Halloween episode, “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” written by Charlie M. Shultz, complete with character themed awards. On Friday, after much deliberation, this year’s judges Julie Stokes, Chris Grace and Willie Lawhon determined the best pumpkins to represent the character themed awards.
DARDANELLE, AR
Tu Salud

Healthy Recipe: Black Eyed-Pea & Pumpkin Stew

This is real winter food. The chipotle adds an extra smokey, meaty flavor to this cozy dish. Eat this hearty vegetable stew with a piece of good cornbread or a bowl of brown rice and a salad, and you’ll have a perfectly balanced vegetarian supper. 20 min prep. 4 servings.
RECIPES
fortbendfocus.com

Pumpkin-Perfect Autumn Recipes

Fall is perfect for making time for fun before the busy holiday season – go for a fall picnic, visit your local orchard or pumpkin patch and take advantage of all the flavors fall has to offer. Try these delicious, comforting, no-hassle fall ideas that won’t carve a big chunk out of your budget:
RECIPES
Telegraph

Pumpkin and spinach lasagne recipe

Lasagne takes time, but whatever version of it I cook people love it. It is the ‘treat dish’ in my house, cooked for birthdays, parties and celebrations. The really important thing is to season it well – the pumpkin, spinach, tomato sauce and, especially, the bechamel. It might seem like a lot of bechamel sauce but this is a big dish of lasagne.
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

Our 20 Most Popular Dessert Recipes in October

If you're in the mood for sweet treats, you're not alone. Every month we like to tell you what the Allrecipes community is cooking, and this month they dusted off their stand mixers because they were baking…a lot. From seasonal favorites, like apple crisp and pumpkin pie, to delicious year-round staples, like peanut butter cookies and bread pudding, these dessert recipes reigned supreme in October. Scroll through to find October's most-loved dessert recipes.
RECIPES

