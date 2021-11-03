Looking for an annoying accountability partner

This is actually my 1st time posting to a fitness community like this so I'm kind of nervous as to the reception of this post... I'm 31, 5 ft 7, 229 lbs and an aspiring police officer in Canada. I currently work security on a 2 week on/off basis and while at work, I live in camp. I've screenshotted a typical eating day, all things constant except my "lunch"( in quotations since I work graveyard... so bfast is at 4pm, lunch at 7:30pm and dinner at midnight). I say "Lunch" isn't constant since it depends on the menu prepper by the kitchen. I typically do protein, and veggies (either soup, spinach salad or steamed whatever veggies). I decided to treat myself today to some fries and whatnot.
