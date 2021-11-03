CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Looking for an annoying accountability partner

By pandacsek Posts:
myfitnesspal.com
 6 days ago

If you work out daily and track your food and people generally find you annoying (in a good...

community.myfitnesspal.com

Comments / 0

Related
myfitnesspal.com

200lb+ Women - Looking for accountability buddies

I started focusing on weight loss April 2020 and have managed to lose 60 lbs and keep it off! But I'm really hoping to lose 40-80 more in the next year or two. Add me if you need a little extra motivation too! I love seeing everyone's updates and it really helps keep me on track.
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Lower abs - post wheelchair

Ab rollers are great, but could be a bit advanced especially if starting from a depleted state, maybe even increase injury risk (along the lines mentioned in the good Athlean-X video linked above). IMO, this article can be helpful as a progression to that point, with useful but less risky...
WORKOUTS
myfitnesspal.com

Can you be thin/slim/in shape and still get enough to eat?

I watched a documentary called "Embrace" and a few former models claimed when they were at their peak, they were always starving, eating cotton balls dipped in gaterade to stay slim and completely miserable. But then I see people on mfp who are small and happy, people who have gone...
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Is squatting 400lbs considered a lot?

If you're 160, 400 Lbs is 2.5x your bodyweight. That would be considered way beyond average. Average Joe is about 1.5x bodyweight. 1.75 - 2x bodyweight would be considered very, very good. 2.5x your bodyweight would be a highly impressive number on a back squat. According to this, that's at...
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accountability Partner#I Would Like#Kitten#Diet Plans#Single Mom
myfitnesspal.com

Hello Everyone!

I also have high BP and cholesterol issues. I've been working to lose weight by really watching my portion sizes (as I struggle with binge eating), slowly incorporating healthier food choices, and walking every day at lunch. The 30 minute walk along with the shift in how much I am eating/what I'm eating has helped me drop 60+ lbs since May. The doctor told me the exercise was good, but the food changes/portion sizes were more important to actual weight loss. So I really began to focus on that even though I would eventually like to up my exercise routine a bit.
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Ever fart in the gym ?

Accidentally ripped a huge one by the free weights today. Walked away unsuspecting….looked back and everyone was eyeballing each other….smooth criminal. Your farts bring all the boyz to the front yard.... Posts: 3,789 Member. This is my greatest fear. Posts: 147 Member. This would require going to the gym in...
WORKOUTS
myfitnesspal.com

Introduce myself

I’m back again with some new weight, health and fitness issues. Having had my second open heart operation on the 4th of August 2020. I had a aortic valve replacement ( risilia) which was a success however not without various side effects. Anyhow I was up and exercising within days and have progressed fairly quickly through the months and being plant based ( vegan) I had prepared myself with a weight of 94 kg and running fit pre operation and post, well I had servere anaemia and so I had to rebuild my health that meant I crossed the line and put on weight. Though I still exercise I could my weight is going up and up and a few attempts at dieting still could not get me to where I wanted. So really I have been out of sync to previous successses.
WORKOUTS
myfitnesspal.com

Anyone Else Trying To Loss 100lbs!?!

What’s up guys and girls lol I just started my 100lbs weight loss journey November 1st. If anyone is on the same path as me. Let’s get together and lose this weight 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾. TheKookyKiwi Member. Posts: 7 Member. Howdy!. Yep I'm on that path too. I've set my first goal...
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
myfitnesspal.com

Can you be my fitness partner?

This is Mrigangi from India. I have lost around 13 kgs after being diagnosed with PCOD. My health was getting bad, I faced rejections & many more. This app helped me to learn about proper quantified nutrition. During the last 2 months I had some major setbacks & ditched my diet & workout altogether. So now it's time to get back on track, very motivated & some supporters here would be the icing on the cake. Let's get shredded!
WORKOUTS
myfitnesspal.com

Seeking advice to maximize weight loss

This is actually my 1st time posting to a fitness community like this so I'm kind of nervous as to the reception of this post... I'm 31, 5 ft 7, 229 lbs and an aspiring police officer in Canada. I currently work security on a 2 week on/off basis and while at work, I live in camp. I've screenshotted a typical eating day, all things constant except my "lunch"( in quotations since I work graveyard... so bfast is at 4pm, lunch at 7:30pm and dinner at midnight). I say "Lunch" isn't constant since it depends on the menu prepper by the kitchen. I typically do protein, and veggies (either soup, spinach salad or steamed whatever veggies). I decided to treat myself today to some fries and whatnot.
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

what to say to myself ?

My weight increased untill i become 134 in march 2020. then with the help of doctors i become in may 2020 114 kg. bad very bad self image , 31 yo single miserable sad person. all ppl want to see nice ppl in front of them ....i m not in good shape or self image.
FITNESS
myfitnesspal.com

Feeling like it’s impossible & hopeless

But I know it’s not. I’ve lost the weigh before. Knee injuries and knee surgeries and osteoarthritis are killing me. This is the first time I’ve posted here. First time I’ve logged in. I need non corny supportive friends lol. Need to get motivated again. No one is coming to save me. Gotta do it myself. Gotta do it by myself, for myself and my kids. Fingers crossed I make good choices.
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Anyone else love that tired, slightly achy feeling?

Did a long, slow run today. About 15km. I'm also doing a November exercise challenge with a friend so we logged in and zoomed our daily workout. Today it was a kickboxing cardio class. (Should've checked what the session was before I decided on a run!). Sitting here now after...
WORKOUTS
myfitnesspal.com

Postpartum Weight Loss

New mom and 8 months postpartum. I feel I've been struggling to lose my baby weight. I'm about 5'5 feet and back in college I joined myfitnesspal and lost about 20 pounds in 6ish months. My pre-pregnancy weight was around 133-135 pounds. During my pregnancy I worked out up until...
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Fast(ing) Friends

Hi there. Looking for people who are doing Intermittent Fasting. All-around support is great, but this requires people who know exactly the hurdles you're dealing with. Lets help motivate and support each other!. Replies. Posts: 148 Member. I started IF a little while ago, I want to say about a...
FITNESS
myfitnesspal.com

Brie Lost 80 Pounds But Celebrated Her Non-Scale Victories the Most

Nearly every weight-loss journey begins with a catalyst — an event or moment when a decision is made to get on a new track and commit to a new way of life. For some, it’s seeing a photograph of themselves, being unable to play with their kids or maybe even getting dire news from a doctor.
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Looking for about 5 to 10 People for Support

Looking for about 5 to 10 people who are looking for Support. Who we can get to know each other, share our ups and downs and really motivate each other to get the weight off. Sure I’m in I’m starting my 16 week challenge today so maybe we can motivate eachother or keep eachother accountable?
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Dropping dress sizes too quickly...

I've lost a lot of body fat recently and while I like the way I look, I just got down to a size 8 when buying some new clothes today. Last year, I was a size 14 - 16, then I went traveling and got down to a size 10 - 12. I didn't start traveling to lose weight or anything, I just wanted time to figure out who I am, but after I got back I started getting withdrawals so I went to the gym and started lifting weights to try and get that rush back. I also got a job and started biking to work, which is about 1.1 miles away, so 2.2 miles a day.
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Fitness lifestyle habits feedback

Hi, I'm working on a research study regarding general fitness habits of people based in the UK, their use of personal trainers or fitness professionals and the benefits of goal setting. I've created a short survey to collate feedback. If you're based in the UK it would be great to...
WORKOUTS
myfitnesspal.com

Back at it again 🙃

I'm on the same boat, too. I was doing so well and lost my motivation being away on vacation and been in the slump. Now with the holidays creeping up I don't want to keep putting on more weight lol. I tend to walk the track near my home, and workout at home using this YouTube channel or weights in my basement. I am ready to workout more and not eat crazy.
WORKOUTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy