Looking for an annoying accountability partner

I’m back again with some new weight, health and fitness issues. Having had my second open heart operation on the 4th of August 2020. I had a aortic valve replacement ( risilia) which was a success however not without various side effects. Anyhow I was up and exercising within days and have progressed fairly quickly through the months and being plant based ( vegan) I had prepared myself with a weight of 94 kg and running fit pre operation and post, well I had servere anaemia and so I had to rebuild my health that meant I crossed the line and put on weight. Though I still exercise I could my weight is going up and up and a few attempts at dieting still could not get me to where I wanted. So really I have been out of sync to previous successses.

WORKOUTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO