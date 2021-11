(KMAland) -- As two proposed carbon dioxide pipelines begin to take shape in Iowa, the opposition is also growing amongst landowners and environmentalists alike. During an online webinar session Wednesday night, the Iowa Chapter of the Sierra Club, a non-profit environmental organization, made their case against the proposed CO2 pipelines from Navigator CO2 Ventures and Summit Carbon Solutions. Conservation director Jessica Mazour says there are plenty of reasons against these types of pipelines, including the inherent dangers and the lack of a genuinely positive impact on the climate. However, Mazour says a large amount of public money also goes into private organizations.

