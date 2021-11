The food manufacturing giant will focus on sourcing all of its cocoa responsibly and reducing plastic usage in a bid to make its entire value chain more sustainable. Mondelēz International has announced it is committing to a 2050 target of net zero greenhouse gas emissions across its full value chain. As part of the commitment, Mondelēz has signed the Science Based Targets Initiative’s Business Ambition for 1.5°C, aligning its long-term emissions mitigation targets with the ambitious aim of limiting temperature rise in accordance with the Paris Agreement. Mondelēz has also joined the United Nations Race to Zero Campaign in what it says is a bid to “build momentum towards a decarbonised economy.”

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 DAYS AGO