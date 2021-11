After a year of meat shortages, more Americans than ever are realizing that our meat and poultry processing sector needs an overhaul. For instance, when a cyberattack on the biggest processor, JBS, forced its facilities to shut down, the entire national supply chain faced major delays. As long as just a handful of massive corporations like JBS and Tyson control most of the sector, our processing system is vulnerable to disruptions. Now, as the Biden Administration and the United States Department of Agriculture prepare to expand processing capacity with new COVID relief funds and loan guarantees, the USDA must ensure that these investments diversify, as well as expand, our processing system.

