Bill Simmons Calls Aaron Rodgers a 'Diva' & 'Narcissist' Amid COVID Fallout

Bill Simmons: “I think Rodgers is a diva. I think he’s been a diva for the last couple years. I think the way he handled this offseason was very diva-ish. He didn’t seem like a team-first guy to me, I didn’t understand it. I didn’t understand why he chose the week of the NFL Draft to blow it up into an even bigger story. You talked about ex-teammates, and some of the people who have played with him and how they’ve talked about him, how candid he’s been about them drafting another quarterback when he’s in his late 30’s. He makes it seem like he’s on the 2021 Jaguars – HE’S ON A GOOD TEAM! This ‘woe is me’ stuff, I’m going to go even deeper, I think people sometimes get weird when they get older. Sometimes people who are single start to become a little narcissistic and they start seeing everything through this lens of ‘me, me, me, me.’ To me, he just seemed like a classic narcissist the last year where everything was somebody else’s fault, and he took no responsibility. He honestly thought he was going to be the ‘Jeopardy’ host which was insane, they were never making him the ‘Jeopardy’ host. Everything he did compromised his team. Some of the stuff Rodgers has done over the last year just seems narcissistic, so when you throw in everything today it’s like ‘yeah, that’s on-brand from what we’ve seen.'” (Full Video Above)

Listen to Bill Simmons join The Herd with Colin Cowherd to discuss the shocking Aaron Rodgers fallout regarding his positive COVID-19 test, as it was publicly revealed on Wednesday that Rodgers had never been vaccinated.

Rodgers will miss Green Bay’s next upcoming game in Week 9 vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, and could even miss their Week 10 bout vs. the Seattle Seahawks if Rodgers fails to meet protocol.

Check out the video above as Simmons explains why the entire incident is simply ‘on-brand' with a narcissistic Rodgers who has continued a steady stream of off-field drama ever since the team drafted Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 Draft.

