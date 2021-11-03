5 DIY Tricks for Faking Marble, Leather, and Other Expensive Finishes for Cheap

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. We’ve tried it all at Apartment Therapy, from shower curtain liners and bath towels to diffusers, lamps, and sofas. But if there’s one thing we know from top to bottom (especially those layers in between), it’s bedding. Over the past year, we’ve tested hundreds of pillows, sheet sets, mattress toppers, and more from new collections and well-loved ones. Each category of bedding essentials involves its own specific set of criteria, most of which boils down to feel, durability, and performance. We asked the questions: Does this product deliver on what it claims to do? What does it feel like? How long does it last? Bedding that has exceeded our expectations ended up in one of our lists of the best on the market. Here, we’re celebrating the winners of each of those features in the world of bedding: The best of the best. Whether you’ve been looking for the perfect set of sheets or are in the market for a whole new sleep setup, we’ve got you covered (as it were).

