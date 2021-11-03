CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville dad’s name not on daughter’s birth certificate because of fiancée’s previous marriage

By Meghan Moriarty, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 6 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jonathan Sullivan feels like he is waiting in limbo. His newborn baby girl was brought into the world Tuesday. However, hospital staff said his name cannot be on the birth certificate.

“No father should have to go through this,” Sullivan said. “It’s my daughter biologically, but just because of the state statute I’m not allowed to appear on my own daughter’s birth certificate.”

Sullivan’s fiancée, Cynthia Anthony, was previously married. However, her legal husband is no longer in the picture.

STORY: Jacksonville 20-year-old, 2 teens, behind St. Marys shooting on Halloween night, SMPD says

“She is legally separated, has been for more than a year,” Sullivan said. “When registration came in to do the birth certificate and everything like that, she [hospital employee] was like, ‘OK, we can’t put him on the birth certificate because you’re still technically legally married.’”

While the couple was very angry about this, Memorial Hospital is just following the law.

Per Florida Statute 382.013, “If the mother is married at the time of birth, the name of the husband shall be entered on the birth certificate as the father of the child, unless paternity has been determined otherwise by a court of competent jurisdiction.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17c93l_0cliNa6J00
Jacksonville dad can't get his name on daughter's birth certificate

We spoke with our Action News Jax Law and Safety expert, Dale Carson, who practiced family law for10 years. He explained why the law is the way it is.

“The way the law is written is — marriage is really important,” Carson said. “So, if you’re married and even though you’re separated for an extended period of time, under Florida law, the husband and that marriage is the legal father of the child that’s born -- even though he may not be the father.”

Carson said this is in place to protect the child.

“The community is concerned about who’s gonna take care of the child,” Carson said. “When you have a husband and wife, the family is supposed to take care of that child. It’s to assure and protect the child, not to make certain that someone’s name doesn’t get on a piece of paper.”

Carson said there are ways to get around it.

STORY: Parents charged after 2-year-old daughter dies of fentanyl overdose, deputies say

“In order to sort that out, what has to happen is someone has to file with the court an actual affidavit of nonpaternity. That’s what it’s called. [It] says that’s not my child, and so both parties, both the wife and the husband, have to file that,” Carson said. “Under Florida law, the individual who is the actual biological father will have to file another document, an affidavit of paternity. It gets really confusing.

Carson said the best way to avoid this: get a divorce prior to giving birth.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 226

Michael Hawkins
6d ago

I didn't have that problem at all. They should've kept their mouths shut and when it was time to sign the birth certificate that would have been that. The husband is getting involved or something.

Reply(1)
31
Tammie Beard
5d ago

And for all you saying “she should of gotten a divorce” how do you know her husband isn’t making it hard for her to get that divorce? Maybe they are fighting over stuff, or maybe he is refusing to sign the divorce? People can drag a divorce out for years... so maybe she is TRYING to get divorced!!

Reply(11)
41
Steffie C
6d ago

welcome to 2021... where a failed marriage matters more than dna, a woman can not be of sound mind to declare what Pen Is did the deed, and actual truth of conception is decided by a judge... not without paying those government fees of course. wonder if the husband got another woman pregnant, then he could be allowed on HER child's certificate. I'll put $ on "woman's rights have a ways to go" for $1000 alex

Reply(6)
28
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

California parents sue after getting another couple’s embryo

LOS ANGELES — According to a lawsuit filed in California, two parents carried babies to term and began raising the children, not knowing that their embryos had been swapped. Daphna Cardinale told The Associated Press that both she and her husband had suspicions as soon as their daughter was born in 2019, because the child had a darker skin complexion than either she or her husband.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
73K+
Followers
73K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy