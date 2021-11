FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Georgia voters and poll volunteers had new rules to follow on November 2, 2021 in the wake of Georgia’s election law. Some affect voters while others lay out procedures election offices need to follow. Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts spent Election Day checking up on the polls. There was a low turnout, as expected, one year after the Presidential Election. CW69 followed him to several polling locations, starting at Sandy Springs Charter Middle School, where voters were optimistic about the election process. “It’s been a joyful ride. Certain things have changed, and it gets...

