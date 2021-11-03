Mikayla Brockmeyer

A teenage girl has developed a rareskin condition that has left her face covered in gaping sores. Kirsten Cowell, 19, has been struggling for months with the mystery condition, which has left her with painful, two-centimetre-deep holes that ooze pus. Shot in the face. Kirsten from Ammanford, Wales, has watched...
DEAR DR. ROACH: I recently read that 80% of people who died from COVID-19 were obese. Is this true? -- K.W. ANSWER: No, that number is not correct. In the general population, about 43% are obese and another 29% are overweight. Among people who died from COVID-19, 46% were obese and 27% were overweight.
The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
A baby born at 21 weeks gestation in Alabama last year is the most premature baby in the world to survive, according to Guinness World Records. Curtis Means and his twin sister, C'Asya Means, were born on July 5, 2020, at The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) hospital. The twins, who were only 21 weeks and 1 day gestational age at birth, had a less than 1% chance of survival, according to UAB. They were about 19 weeks, or 132 days, premature, according to Guinness World Records.
In a new study from McMaster University, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine, with another 733 receiving a placebo, between Jan. 15 to Aug. 6...
COVID-19 is likely to become a long-term issue for Americans to "learn to live with," according to U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy. "As we look to the future, I think what is likely to happen is that there will be coronavirus around for some period of time. But I do think we can knock it down in terms of its severity, and second, we can reduce the number of cases," Murthy told "CBS Mornings."
COVID infection is linked to a range of different complications, one of the most common is pneumonia. This respiratory infection occurs when there is an inflammation in the air sacs present in one or both of your lungs. COVID pneumonia. Pneumonia can be caused by bacteria, fungi, and viruses, which...
This article is part of Harvard Medical School’s continuing coverage of medicine, biomedical research, medical education, and policy related to the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic and the disease COVID-19. Individuals being treated for active cancer are at particularly high risk of severe disease and death from SARS-CoV-2 infection due to aberrant immune...
Neil Astles, a 59-year-old lawyer died after suffering from bad headaches and nausea after receiving a first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. He received the first dose of the vaccine on March 15 but began suffering from a “thunderclap headache” 11 days later. He started vomiting on April 2 and died two days later of cerebral thrombosis.
Yesterday on my show we somehow meandered on to whether the current COVID-19 vaccines are actually vaccines or something else. That discussion then turned to what a vaccine is and what the Center for Disease Control (CDC) definition of a vaccine is. According to the CDC what was the definition...
Immune cells might ‘abort’ SARS-CoV-2 infection, forestalling a positive PCR or antibody test. You have full access to this article via your institution. Data from dozens of UK health-care workers suggest a tantalizing possibility: that some people can clear a nascent SARS-CoV-2 infection from their bodies so quickly that they never test positive for the virus nor even produce antibodies against it1. The data also suggest that such resistance is conferred by immune players called memory T cells — possibly those produced after exposure to coronaviruses that cause the common cold.
One of Britain’s ‘sickest’ Covid patients has told how he came face to face with conspiracy theorists during his almost year-long stay in hospital.Andy Watts, 40, was so ill that had to learn to walk and talk again after contracting Covid-19 on Christmas Day last year.The black cab driver, from Bexley, south London, finally left Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Woolwich in October following eight months in intensive care and two months on a ward.Now, the father-of-two, who had also just gone into cancer remission months before being struck down by the virus, has revealed how he was confronted by conspiracy...
With numerous studies documenting air pollution's link to heart-related illness and death, two leading American physicians are calling on their peers to begin screening patients for exposure to indoor and outdoor air pollution and recommending interventions in order to limit exposure and improve cardiovascular health, the researchers write in the New England Journal of Medicine.
Despite promotion of COVID-vaccines being safe and effective, many health care workers are refusing to take them, which has contributed to severe staffing shortages in hospitals throughout America that has reached crisis proportions. According to Forbes Magazine hospitals across the country have reported as many as 50% of their nurses...
A Texas government study found that unvaccinated people were 20 times more likely to die of COVID-19 than the fully vaccinated throughout most of September, providing further evidence backing the vaccines.
DENVER (CBS4)– Fentanyl is having a tragic impact on young people in Colorado. With pills selling for $30-$100, the high only lasts a couple of hours and the risk is high.(credit: CBS)
KC Lucas, who works as a sales consultant, is not afraid to acknowledge he was addicted to drugs for some 20 years. He found help here at Urban Peaks Rehab which helped turn his life around.
“I was 100% consumed by the drugs. Every waking thought was ‘When will I get more? How long will it last?'” he told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger.
Opioids sold on the streets, often without his knowledge,...
If you've ever watched South Park, or spent a little too long on the Internet, at some point you've probably heard tell of The Brown Note. You may be surprised to learn that several scientists have actually looked into it, to see if it might be real. For the uninitiated,...
