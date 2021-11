Louise Mary Hupp, age 96, of Scranton, IA, passed away on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames, IA. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jefferson with Fr. John Gerald as Celebrant. Music for the Mass will be led by Janet Sabus as pianist and Amy Roberts as Cantor. Lector for the Mass will be Tiffany Hupp. Gift bearers will be John and Tiffany Hupp with their children Zachary, Easton, and Jett. Casket bearers will be Louise’s grandchildren. Burial will be in the Scranton Township Cemetery.

