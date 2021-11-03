Nnenna Freelon: Before & After

No one could have known it at the time, but the seeds for vocalist Kurt Elling’s SuperBlue may have been sown when he guested on seven-string hybrid guitarist Charlie Hunter’s underrated, genre-bending 2001 release, Songs from the Analog Playground. Twenty years later, the Grammy-winning Elling expands his horizons with Hunter (who co-produced SuperBlue with him) and keyboardist DJ Harrison and drummer Corey Fonville, both from the funk/jazz/hip-hop group Butcher Brown. With travel restricted during the COVID-19 pandemic, Elling never even met his Butcher Brown bandmates. Hunter acted as the go-between, recording basic tracks with them; presenting the instrumentals to the singer to interpret; and then finishing the project with Elling, all in separate studio locations.
Comments / 0