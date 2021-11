Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment reported third-quarter results Monday that undershot Wall Street analysts’ expectations on the top or bottom line. Revenue for the parent of Crackle and other streaming services came in at $29.1 million, which was a record for the company but just shy of the consensus forecast for $29.6 million. Net losses of $1.04 per share matched those in the same period a year ago and were more than twice the amount of expected red ink. The 50% rise in revenue in the quarter ending September 30 compared with the same period a year ago was credited to...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO