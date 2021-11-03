CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Do We Celebrate The Pete Davidsons But Not The Taylor Swifts?

By Beth Ashley
Grazia
 6 days ago

Following the news that Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian have been linked together (more specifically, holding hands on a roller coaster - cute), stories of Pete Davidson's dating past have circulated the internet. And now that Pete and Kim have been spotted following up their first hang-out by having an intimate...

graziadaily.co.uk

Mercury News

Why Kim Kardashian might find Pete Davidson so 'intriguing'

If Kim Kardashian finds Pete Davidson's intriguing company, for either friendship or something more, she's not alone among a long list of famous glamorous women. Davidson's past romantic partners include pop superstar Ariana Grande, actress Kate Beckinsale, "Bridgerton" breakout Phoebe Dynevor, and teen supermodel Kaia Gerber. Tall, gawky Davidson hardly...
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Treats Kim Kardashian To 'Private' Rooftop Dinner In Staten Island

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are still sparking romance rumors, after they reportedly had dinner together in his native Staten Island. Kim Kardashian, 40, and Pete Davidson, 27, dining together in Staten Island was not on our 2021 bingo card! The SKIMS mogul and the Saturday Night Live funnyman reportedly shared a meal at Campania's on November 2, sources tell Page Six. "Pete arranged a dinner on the rooftop privately," a restaurant insider told the outlet. "It was just the two of them." The source noted that, surprisingly, they didn't have any security with them. "They quietly were able to sneak in and out." HollywoodLife can confirm that Kim and Pete dined at Campania's, and we have reached out to reps for both Pete and Kim for comment.
wonderwall.com

Kate Beckinsale sheds light on her ex Pete Davidson's mysterious appeal, plus more news

Kate Beckinsale reacts to post about ex Pete Davidson's appeal. For the third night in less than a week, Pete Davidson was spotted out with Kim Kardashian West on Nov. 3, fueling rumors he and the recent "SNL" host are more than just friends. Meanwhile, the internet is quite literally all atwitter with what Pete and Kim's rumored romance can tell us about the gravitational pull Pete seems to have when it comes to women in Hollywood. "What if god came down to earth and just dated Pete Davidson," one Twitter user joked after photos surfaced that showed Kim clutching the 27-year-old's hand. "We need everybody to stop dating Pete Davidson til we figure out what's going on," another determined. One person who's decidedly not trying to unravel Pete's lady-magnet mystery? That would be Kate Beckinsale, who waded into the Pete-dating pond in 2019. This week, Kate spotted — and liked — a Nov. 2 tweet from writer Kristen Mulrooney that read: "I love how every time Pete Davidson starts dating another beautiful celebrity everyone's like 'w** is happening how did he do this what is this mystery???' and everybody refuses to entertain the possibility that he might have a nice personality." In addition to Kate, Pete's apparently nice personality has also earned him relationships with the likes of Ariana Grande, Phoebe Dynevor, Kaia Gerber, Margaret Qualley and Cazzie David in recent years.
The Tab

Just a roundup of every single woman Pete Davidson has been romantically linked to

Over the years certain male celebrities have been notorious for dating a LOT of fellow female celebrities. Think of Leonardo DiCaprio or John Mayer, they're talented, successful men so it's no wonder they've managed to date plenty of women. But their time is over and now the man that every female celebrity seems to be linked to is the one and only Pete Davidson.
Cosmopolitan

Nicole Kidman looks just like Taylor Swift in new pic, fans say

Nicole Kidman has officially thrown fans with her latest Instagram post, because they can't get over how similar she looks to Taylor Swift. What with that meme of Zoey Deschanel and Katy Perry together doing the rounds, and Reese Witherspoon and her lookalike daughter going viral, celebrities looking like other celebrities is nothing new.
HollywoodLife

How Ariana Grande Feels About Ex Pete Davidson's New Romance With Kim Kardashian

Ariana Grande was engaged to Pete Davidson before tying the knot with husband Dalton Gomez, but she isn't fazed by his new romance with Kim Kardashian. Ariana Grande, 28, is happier than ever, and seemingly hasn't paid any mind to who her ex-fiance Pete Davidson is romancing. The 27-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian has been spotted on multiple romantic dates with Kim Kardashian, 41, however, the "Into You" singer is unfazed. "Pete and Ariana have both dated other people since they called off their engagement. Ariana is married now and happier than ever," a source close to the chart-topper told HollywoodLife exclusively.
Indy100

A brief history of all of Pete Davidson's romantic relationships

At just 27-years-old comedian, actor and SNL star Pete Davidson has quickly established himself as quite the catch with a string of high profile relationships that would rival even some of Hollywood's greatest ladies men. The likes of Jack Nicholson, Ben Affleck, Leonardo DiCaprio and Warren Beatty all have reputations...
HuffingtonPost

'Just Friends' Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Hit Amusement Park

Just weeks after Kim Kardashian West was a first-time host of "Saturday Night Live," she was spotted at an amusement park with serial-dating cast member Pete Davidson. "They hang in the same circles, so they will be together from time to time," a source told People magazine. They're "just friends," the source added.
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Meet For New Dinner Date 2nd Night In A Row — Report

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson fueled relationship rumors again on Wednesday night as they met for a dinner date in the Big Apple. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson take New York! The pair reportedly met up yet again on Wednesday in New York City for a second dinner date after sharing a meal together on Tuesday night in Staten Island. The pair arrived for dinner at Zero Bond on Nov. 3 and came separately to the restaurant, a swanky Manhattan hot spot for A-listers. Pete, 27, first arrived in a green plaid jacket, jeans, and white sneakers, per Page Six. Kim, 41 came shortly after in a stunning black Balenciaga dress and sunglasses plus pointed toe black boots, reported TMZ.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson: Chrissy Teigen has a theory

Chrissy Teigen says she has no idea if Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are a couple, but she still has some thoughts about it. Teigen and her husband, singer John Legend, have been close friends with Kardashian and Kanye West whom she filed for divorce from in February. Kardashian has...
HollywoodLife

Machine Gun Kelly 'Couldn't Be Happier' For BFF Pete Davidson Amid Kim Kardashian Romance

According to our sources, Machine Gun Kelly 'couldn't be happier' for 'his boy' Pete Davidson amid his new Kim Kardashian romance. As Kim Kardashian, 41, and Pete Davidson, 27, continue their whirlwind romance, their friends are weighing in on the situation. One of Pete's pals, Machine Gun Kelly, 31, had some thoughts on the matter, as a source close to the musician EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife how MGK — whose real name is Colson Baker — was "all for" the Pete and Kim relationship.
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian: 1st Pics In NYC Since Holding Hands With Pete Davidson

Following a trip to Knott's Scary Farm with Pete Davidson and mutual friends, Kim Kardashian arrived in New York for the 'Wall Street Journal's Innovator Awards. Kim Kardashian stepped out in New York City on November 1 in a dress from her upcoming collaboration with Italian luxury brand Fendi. The TV personality and businesswoman, 41, rocked a tight sleeveless brown dress with matching gloves on Monday evening, fashioning one of the many items from the Fendi x SKIMS collection, set to launch on November 9.
Cosmopolitan

How Kim Kardashian Feels About Kanye West Wanting to Reconcile Despite Divorce

On November 4, musical artist Kanye West appeared on an episode of Revolt TV's Drink Champs, and made some comments about his relationship with his ex, Kim Kardashian, that raised some eyebrows, E! News reports. Kardashian hosted Saturday Night Live in October, and during her opening monologue she referred to filing for divorce from West in January of this year. West told Drink Champs hosts that this was false and referred to her as his "wife."
Glamour

Are Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Dating? Probably Not, But Let's Investigate

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson sure are stirring up something. Let's dive right in, shall we?. It seems being linked to Davidson after a hosting stint on Saturday Night Live is becoming somewhat of a right of passage in Hollywood. As for Kardashian, it seems that the on-screen kiss they shared as Jasmine and Aladdin when she hosted SNL for the first time on October 9 was the start of a beautiful friendship, at the very least.
Us Weekly

Pete Davidson Asked Kim Kardashian to 'Hang Out' While Rehearsing for 'Saturday Night Live': 'He Was a True Professional'

Total pro! Pete Davidson waited to ask Kim Kardashian to "hang out" until after they were finished filming her October episode of Saturday Night Live. "He was a true professional the whole time they rehearsed and in between takes, but afterward things got flirty," a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. "They exchanged numbers and Pete asked if Kim would like to hang out sometime, which she agreed to straight away."
TODAY.com

Barbara Corcoran hilariously imagines herself in Pete Davidson's dating pool

As anyone watching the headlines knows, "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson really gets around when it comes to his social life. He might even be dating "Shark Tank" entrepreneur Barbara Corcoran! At least, that's what the 72-year-old business mogul seems to be saying on Instagram. On Thursday, Corcoran posted a photo of herself with Davidson's arm around her. "I wanted to see what all the hype was about! #PeteDavidson," she wrote in the caption.
