Frisco Woman Among Three COVID-19 Deaths in Denton County

 9 days ago

(November 2, 2021) Denton County Public Health (DCPH) announced three Denton County community members died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 724 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County. Today’s reported COVID-19 deaths include:

  • A female in her 60s who was a resident of The Colony
  • A female in her 50s who was a resident of Frisco
  • A female over 80 who was a resident of Denton

“As we announce the deaths of three community members due to COVID-19, please keep their families in your thoughts and prayers,” stated Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “With the decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations, we are hopeful the trend continues. We ask community members to get vaccinated, as vaccination remains the best way to reduce the risk of COVID-19 hospitalization and death.”

Actual dates of death can be released several days to several months after the date of death, due to various reporting agencies and medical records review. Please visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats for an in-depth chart displaying dates of death and date of DCPH report.

DCPH also announced 175 new cases of COVID-19 in Denton County, of which 133 are active cases. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 108,131 COVID-19 cases. DCPH also reported 509 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 97,105.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all unvaccinated community members to:

  • Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household
  • Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household
  • Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently
  • Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or are awaiting COVID-19 test results
  • If you are 12 years old or over, get your COVID-19 vaccine

If you are fully vaccinated, CDC recommends mask use in public indoor spaces.

If you are moderately to severely immunocompromised, please consider an additional dose of mRNA vaccine after your initial two doses.

For local COVID-19 vaccine information, including booster and third doses, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19vaccine. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, please visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing.

Three COVID-19 Deaths and 175 New COVID-19 Cases in Denton County 11-2-21 (PDF)

