CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Marvel's Midnight Suns Delayed to the Second Half of 2022

By Rebekah Valentine
IGN
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a part of its second-quarter earnings announcement today, Take-Two Interactive announced that Firaxis' upcoming Marvel strategy game, Marvel's Midnight Suns, is being delayed into the second half of next year. This isn't a massive bump as the Midnight Suns was previously planned for March 2022. Now, it's looking...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Top 10 Best Original Xbox Games

The Xbox is now 20 years old, and so what better time to take a fresh look back at Microsoft's first console and remember its best games. There were many incredible ones despite the machine enjoying just a four-year lifecycle, and we've ranked our top 10 here from a team, including IGN executive editor Ryan McCaffrey, who gamed through it while working at Official Xbox Magazine. As always, if we missed one of your favorites, tell us about it in the comments below!
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Halo TV Series Release Date Officially Teased During Anniversary Event

Update: The Halo TV series teaser was originally shown during today's Xbox Anniversary event. It will arrive on Paramount+ in 2022. The original story continues below. We've finally gotten a glimpse of the Halo series coming to Paramount+, but it seems to have come from an unintentional leak. Ahead of...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Xbox Makes 76 More Games Backwards Compatible

To celebrate Xbox's 20th anniversary, Microsoft has made 76 original Xbox and Xbox 360 games backwards compatible. From today, you'll be able to play them on your Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S. Announced as part of Xbox's 20th anniversary stream, the new list includes the entire Max Payne series,...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How to Access Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta

With rumors flying recently, it has now been confirmed that fans will be able to access Halo Infinite's multiplayer early from November 15. Halo Infinite Multiplayer is free-to-play, and early access via the Beta will be made available to all current players. The multiplayer was originally meant to launch on...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Strauss Zelnick
IGN

PSA: Halo Infinite Multiplayer on PC Currently Only Works on Steam [Update]

Update: Following an update, Halo Infinite Multiplayer on the Xbox PC App is now playable, in addition to the Steam version and the console versions of the game. Halo Infinite's multiplayer was released early today, but if you are trying to play it right now, the Steam version appears to be the only platform currently running the game.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Halo Infinite Multiplayer Surprise Released Early - IGN Daily Fix

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Halo Infinite's free multiplayer mode has been released early - it's available now on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. Head of Xbox Phil Spencer has all but confirmed that The Elder Scrolls VI will be an Xbox console exclusive. In an interview with British GQ, Spencer said that he sees the sequel to Skyrim as a similar case to fellow Bethesda title Starfield, which was confirmed for Xbox Series X/S and PC earlier this year. At least in part, his reasoning seems to come down to what the Xbox ecosystem can offer its exclusives, including Cloud Gaming, Xbox Live services, and more. If you're not sure which geeky gifts to get yourself and others this holiday season, don't worry, IGN has your back with a special live stream tomorrow, Tuesday, November 16th! Narz has all that in your Daily Fix!
TECHNOLOGY
IGN

Master Chief Takes Off his Helmet In First Halo TV Series Teaser - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

Microsoft finally revealed their long-in-development live-action Halo TV series. While they didn't actually reveal much, it's something. They also gave the vague release date of 2022, and it will stream on Paramount+. The series, which was first a movie with a rotating list of directors attached, will star Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, with Jen Taylor reprising her role as Cortana from the games. In other news, Marvel Studios may just be bringing back Daredevil. A Twitter user spotted a talent grid listing the project as coming from Marvel Studios...and that's about it. No indication if this will be another Disney+ series or a Daredevil movie, or if Charlie Cox will be returning to the role. But if something does get announced (or maybe even leaked), you'll hear about it on IGN. And finally, we've got a little somethin'-somethin' going on with Walmart tomorrow, so stay tuned for that!
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel#Take Two Interactive#The Midnight Suns
IGN

Halo Infinite: Spartan Academy Season 1 Gameplay (4K 60FPS)

Included with Halo Infinite's Multiplayer is an in-story tutorial called Spartan Academy. Check out about 14 minutes of it right here, with gameplay and cutscenes included, on Xbox Series X! Halo Infinite's multiplayer surprise released on November 15th alongside Xbox's 20th Anniversary Stream. While the multiplayer is still officially in beta, it's free-to-play, fully featured, and carries progression into the final release. From Slayer, to Oddball, to King of the Hill, there are many modes to play in Halo Infinite right now.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Xbox Creator Seamus Blackley Talks 20 Years of Xbox – Unlocked 520

Xbox creator Seamus Blackley joins us for a special episode commemorating the 20th anniversary of Xbox. He shares stories from the early days of building the Xbox at Microsoft, discusses what he thinks of Xbox and the gaming industry now, and much more!. Subscribe on any of your favorite podcast...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Halo Infinite: 7 Minutes of Oddball Gameplay

Check out about 7 minutes of Oddball gameplay vs. bots in the just-released Halo Infinite multiplayer. Halo Infinite's multiplayer surprise released on November 15th alongside Xbox's 20th Anniversary Stream. While the multiplayer is still officially in beta, it's free-to-play, fully featured, and carries progression into the final release. From Slayer, to Oddball, to King of the Hill, there are many modes to play in Halo Infinite right now.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
IGN

Xbox Documentary, Power On, Announced For Six Part Mini-Series

Today marks 20 years since Microsoft entered the video game console market with the release of the original Xbox. And to commemorate the milestone, Microsoft announced a documentary mini-series focused on the history of Xbox. Power On: The Story of Xbox will release on December 13 and will consist of...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Outriders - New Horizon and Worldslayer Trailer

The free New Horizon update is here for Outriders, which brings four new expedition maps, new no timer expeditions, an improved loot drop system, a new transmog system, and more to the 1-3 co-op RPG shooter. Additionally, the Worldslayer expansion arrives in 2022. Outriders is a 1-3 player co-op RPG shooter set in an original, dark and desperate sci-fi universe. As mankind bleeds out in the trenches of Enoch, you'll create your own Outrider and embark on a journey across the hostile planet.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Deal: Score 4 Months for as Low as $2

For Black Friday, Microsoft is currently offering 3 months of Xbox Game Pass for PC for only $1. Both new and existing subscribers are eligible for this deal. There is no loophole required to take advantage of this deal. Now there's a trick to convert these 3 months of Xbox Game Pass for PC into 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. It will require you to pay for an additional month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. That means that new subscribers will pay a total of $2 for 4 months of Ultimate while existing subscribers will pay a total of $15.99. Follow these steps to get in on this deal.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Phil Spencer: Xbox Game Pass Is 'Very, Very Sustainable,' Not 'Burning Cash'

Since its inception, Xbox Game Pass skeptics have wondered whether Microsoft's popular subscription program is too good to be true. With Xbox generally reluctant to share hard numbers, observers have speculated that the service is being treated as a loss leader in order to build up as many subscriptions as possible.
VIDEO GAMES
Deadline

Bad Robot Enlists Epic Games Vet Tanya Watson As Games COO & President

Bad Robot Games, the video game division of JJ Abrams’ production banner, has tapped games industry vet Tanya Watson as COO and President. Watson is a former Epic Games executive, who served on the original creative team behind Fortnite, and Squanch Games co-founder and CEO. She will help lead the company’s mission to reinvent how stories are played. She will lead Bad Robots’ team with CEO Anna Sweet. “Bad Robot Games will build on Bad Robot’s DNA of storytelling and worldbuilding and apply the special lens of what makes games and interactivity distinct,” said Watson. “Our publishing organization is rethinking, from the...
BUSINESS
dexerto.com

Shroud reveals he won’t be playing Halo Infinite for one surprising reason

Michael ‘Shroud’ Grzesiek has revealed one surprising reason why he won’t be playing Halo Infinite’s multiplayer mode beyond launch day, claiming he simply doesn’t enjoy it and is waiting for one big feature coming in December. Microsoft and 343 Industries surprised Halo fans by releasing Halo Infinite’s Multiplayer Beta on...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Day 3: Deep Dive - NEO: TWEWY Gameplay Walkthrough

In this part of our NEO: The World Ends with you guide, we go through Day 3 where we recruit the new player and we discover Rindo's hidden power. 0:00 - Cutscene: Start of Day 3 3:04 - Head to Center Street 3:28 - Cutscene: OMIGOSH! 5:06 - Cutscene: Hachiko Cafe 5:21 - Reaper Mission: Buy some Joli Becot 5:55 - Cutscene: Meet Kanon 8:13 - Cutscene: How Are We Supposed to Buy Clothes 9:05 - Tutorial: Shop til you Drop/Mo' Money, Less Problems 9:23 - Tutorial: Stay Fashion Forward 9:36 - Cutscene: Outfit Complete 10:45 - Cutscene: Time to Eat 12:05 - Justice Burger 12:40 - Show that Reaper you're wearing something from Joli Becot 13:11 - Cutscene: Center Street, We finally made it 13:35 - Search Center Street for info about the new Player 15:32 - Cutscene: you can't scan other players 17:00 - Head to Tokyu Hands in near Tipsey tose Hall 17:39 - Cutscene: The line is wild 18:11 - Cutscene: TOKYU HANDS 18:39 - Cutscene: Out of Pins, out of luck 21:55 - Cutscene: Rindo's powers activate 22:52 - Cutscene: Back in Tipsey Hall 24:16 - Cutscene: We need a voucher 24:42 - Tutorial: Change your Fate 25:00 - Rewind to Scramble Crossing 25:10 - Cutscene: Back at Scramble Crossing 26:14 - Head to the Cafe at the Crossing 27:41 - Confront the Deep Rivers Society 28:23 - Gameplay: Fight the Deep Rivers Society 29:47 - Cutscene: Post battle confrontation and secure the voucher 30:31 - Rewind to Tipsey Tose Hall 31:10 - Cutscene: Secure the Pin 31:54 - CHANGE OUR FATE 32:04 - Cutscene: Meet the new player Nagi! 34:26 - Gameplay: Defeat the Deep Rivers Society...Again 36:31 - Cutscene: End of Day For more on NEO: The World Ends With You, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/neo-the-world-ends-with-you.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Chopper Checkpoint

GTA Vice City Chopper Checkpoints are among the less stressful vehicle missions available to Tony. You’ll hop in a Sparrow and test your chopper flying abilities, but there’s no pressure to perform a certain way or even to stay alive. This guide to Chopper Checkpoints in Vice City includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox, PC, and PS5.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy