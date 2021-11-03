Marvel's Midnight Suns Delayed to the Second Half of 2022

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Halo Infinite's free multiplayer mode has been released early - it's available now on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. Head of Xbox Phil Spencer has all but confirmed that The Elder Scrolls VI will be an Xbox console exclusive. In an interview with British GQ, Spencer said that he sees the sequel to Skyrim as a similar case to fellow Bethesda title Starfield, which was confirmed for Xbox Series X/S and PC earlier this year. At least in part, his reasoning seems to come down to what the Xbox ecosystem can offer its exclusives, including Cloud Gaming, Xbox Live services, and more. If you're not sure which geeky gifts to get yourself and others this holiday season, don't worry, IGN has your back with a special live stream tomorrow, Tuesday, November 16th! Narz has all that in your Daily Fix!
