A memorial service will be held to mark the 40th day of Sossie Khatchikian’s passing on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at St. Sarkis Armenian Apostolic church, located at 58 S. Sierra Madre Blvd., Pasadena. She is remembered by her:. Daughter, Rita and Johnny Dabbaghian and children. Son, Ara and Silva...

PASADENA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO