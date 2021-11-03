CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Never too late for justice

beloitcall.com
 9 days ago

Dear Annie: In your response to "Loss and Regret," concerning a...

www.beloitcall.com

Comments / 0

Related
Joplin Globe

John Newby: 'Never give in' good advice at the local level too

I love quotes. I decided to start my column this week with the famous quote used by Winston Churchill when speaking during World War II. It was used then to motivate and inspire an entire country during a dark time. Those same or similar words can certainly be used today to inspire communities and businesses to raise their bar, reach higher and achieve greater goals as well.
WINSTON CHURCHILL
WNYT

Hospice caregivers say it's never too early to discuss

Where would you like to spend your final days? It's not a topic we often discuss. However, those who provide hospice care say we should. Far fewer of us choose to die in our homes than in a hospital or other facility. New York has one of the lowest hospice...
HEALTH SERVICES
Daily Mail

New Jersey assistant teacher is suspended ‘after saying “We don’t negotiate with terrorists” to Muslim boy, 17, who asked for more time to complete math assignment’

A New Jersey assistant teacher was suspended for allegedly calling a Muslim student a 'terrorist' after he asked for more time on a math assignment. The unidentified staff member allegedly told 17-year-old student Mohammed Zubi he does not 'negotiate with terrorists' after the student asked for more time on an assignment on October 20.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse
Washington Post

Carolyn Hax: Stepmom awaits apology for exclusion from family event

Hi, Carolyn: My father and my stepmother have been married for 24 years. A few years ago, I traveled six hours to visit family, and my father was away for the weekend. The extended family agreed not to invite my stepmother — she’s only 10 years older than me — for our Saturday outing, but I did visit her the next day, begrudgingly.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Glendale Star

Church-Community Connection: Never too late to start winning in the life race

Recently, I turned 72 years old. My desire at this stage of my life is to finish strong. What is finishing strong? A bit of internet humor says, “Give a man a fish, and he will eat for a day. Teach a man to fish, and he will sit in a boat all day, drinking beer.” Now don’t get it wrong here. Beer isn’t the issue. Sitting in a boat all day, every day, to the exclusion of everything or everyone else is. After all, nothing is foolproof to a sufficiently talented fool. Foolish, all-consuming trivial pursuits divert us from finishing strong.
RELIGION
newwaysministry.org

Priest Credits LGBTQ Parishioners with Keeping Ministry Alive During Covid Pandemic

A Chicago priest has written about how the LGBTQ community stepped up during the pandemic to keep parish life alive, which could teach church leaders a wider lesson. Fr. Richard Prendergast of St. Gertrude Parish wrote in the National Catholic Reporter that when the pandemic changed everything in March 2020, “members of the LGBTQ+ community answered that call for help.”
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy