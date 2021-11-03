Never too late for justice

Recently, I turned 72 years old. My desire at this stage of my life is to finish strong. What is finishing strong? A bit of internet humor says, “Give a man a fish, and he will eat for a day. Teach a man to fish, and he will sit in a boat all day, drinking beer.” Now don’t get it wrong here. Beer isn’t the issue. Sitting in a boat all day, every day, to the exclusion of everything or everyone else is. After all, nothing is foolproof to a sufficiently talented fool. Foolish, all-consuming trivial pursuits divert us from finishing strong.

RELIGION ・ 11 DAYS AGO