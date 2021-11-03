CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Berglund Center November Events

WDBJ7.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecording of daily morning newscast. Recording of daily morning newscast....

www.wdbj7.com

Comments / 0

Related
orangecoast.com

November Holiday Events in Orange County

The Irvine Fine Arts Center is throwing its 39th annual Holiday Faire on Saturday, November 6 from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. at the Great Park Palm Court Arts Complex and Hangar 244. Festive holiday tunes will be played, and more than 100 local artists will be featuring their finely handcrafted works that you can start shopping for as gifts.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
texasborderbusiness.com

Weslaco Museum November Events

Weslaco Independent School District is celebrating 100 years of educating children in our great city. The Weslaco Museum is helping to celebrate with an exhibit of 100 years of panorama photos of the marching bands. Come and learn why Weslaco wore green and gold for 30 years. See yourself from your years of marching competition.
WESLACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berglund Center#Birthdays#Newscast
hamlethub.com

November Events at the Southbury Public Library

All programs require registration unless otherwise noted. The majority of programs are sponsored by the Friends of the Southbury Public Library. Library programs are not funded by the town fiscal budget. For all virtual adult programs requiring registration, registrants will receive an email with the Zoom links the morning of the program.
SOUTHBURY, CT
millburysutton.com

Programs with the Sutton Senior Center for November

The Sutton Senior Center is at 19 Hough Road. For information, call 508-234-0703, or visit https://www.suttonma.org/senior-center. To help reduce transmission of the virus, we once again are asked to wear masks while at the senior center. Certain activities will be offered on specific days, and guests are asked to wear their mask and maintain physical distancing.
SUTTON, MA
Payson Roundup

Halloween event draws large crowd to event center

Plenty of ghosts, cowboys, unicorns and witches made their way to the Payson Event Center Saturday night for the annual Trunk or Treat event. There was a big turnout for the event, which kicked off at 4 p.m. Oct. 30, with a line wrapping around the inside of the event center.
PAYSON, AZ
RocketCityMom

November events for kids and families in Huntsville

While there is plenty of HO!HO!Holiday fun to be had in Huntsville basically as soon as Halloween is over, there is also plenty of non-holiday related fun happening in November and we wanted to make sure it didn’t get lost in the tinsel. These events won’t feature Santa or reindeer but they do promise lots of family-friendly fun.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
inkfreenews.com

Warsaw Library Announces November Events

WARSAW — The following events are taking place at the Warsaw Community Public Library in November. November bedtime stories take place at 7 p.m. each Thursday. Listen to guest readers share their favorite stories on Facebook. Preschool story time continues at 10:15 a.m. each Monday. Those ages 3 to 5...
WARSAW, IN
visitlagrange.com

Your Guide to November Events in LaGrange

Music, craft beer and ice skating –there’s something to keep you active in LaGrange, Georgia this November. Plan your getaway!. Visit the LTC Black Box Theatre for The Lafayette Theatre Company production of Shadowlands by William Nicholson! This Broadway hit takes the audience on an emotional journey filled with laughs, tears and heartfelt moments.
LAGRANGE, GA
wydaily.com

Upcoming November Events at Colonial Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG — November is almost upon us and with that comes a new roundup of some of the events and attractions offered at Colonial Williamsburg:. Colonial Williamsburg will be continuing their “Fire a Flintlock Musket” event in the month of November. Visitors can test their aim with two different reproduction 18th-century firearms. Guests wanting to participate in this event must be 14 or older. Those who are under the ages of 14-17, must be accompanied by a legally responsible adult. Colonial Williamsburg will be running this event Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and Friday.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
northcountynews.org

Coulterville library plans events for November

The Coulterville Public Library will be a busy place in November. Once again, Coulterville Public Library will participate in the annual Illinois State Library’s Family Reading Night events. The Illinois State Library will mark the annual Family Reading Night on Nov. 16 this year. The event encourages families to read...
ILLINOIS STATE
Villages Daily Sun

Multiple events to highlight an artsy November

In the month of Thanksgiving, art enthusiasts get to experience a bountiful harvest of artwork made by some creative residents and a few out-of-towners. The Laurel Clay Artists kick things off with a show and sale from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday at Laurel Manor Regional Recreation Complex. Eight members of the group will display everything from functional and decorative pottery to wall art, vases, bowls, sculptures and planters. Sally Gage will show mostly artistic items including sculptures, vases and bowls. She likes to feature animals and people in her works.
THE VILLAGES, FL
The Valdosta Daily Times

Center hosts Meet the Candidates event

VALDOSTA – The Mental Wealth Center hosted a second Meet the Candidates event via Facebook Live last week. The live stream was moderated by Jalen Smith, a Valdosta High School graduate and Valdosta State University student government president. Participating Valdosta Board of Education candidates were David Gilyard, candidate for District...
VALDOSTA, GA
WDBJ7.com

Bath County pig enjoys a holiday treat with a friend

BATH COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Out at Fireside farm, the pigs have been getting some seasonal treats, in the form of pumpkins. Any sort of pumpkins – whole or jack-o-lanterns – they all taste the same … to a pig. “I know that, Halloween being this fun season when you...
BATH COUNTY, VA
castlecountryradio.com

USU Eastern Geary Events Center upcoming events

USU Eastern Geary Events Center has got a calendar full of upcoming concert events that is sure to be appealing to everyone in the community. Event Services Coordinator, Braden Nelson stopped by Castle Country Radio to share all the information. On Friday, November 5 at 6:30 pm in the Jennifer...
THEATER & DANCE
WDBJ7.com

West End Center for Youth appoints new executive director

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s West End Center for Youth has a new executive director. Karen Pillis is a longtime advocate of children and youth who comes to West End Center after 12 years at Family Service of Roanoke Valley. Both organizations have been partners for many years. Pillis has...
ROANOKE, VA
metromonthly.net

Upcoming Major Events – November 2021

Tell us about your event! What gets in? We give priority to the greater Youngstown-Warren area, Columbiana County and western Pennsylvania. Submit material as soon as possible; items received after the deadline (15th day of the preceding month) might not get in. The calendar also appears on our website. If you have questions, call 330-259-0435.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WDBJ7.com

Local groups celebrate National STEAM Day

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Monday is National STEAM Day. Students in our hometowns are getting a special treat to celebrate the day. STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. Monday, Kids Square and Elevation Church Roanoke handed out a thousand kits to kids at schools in Roanoke County.
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy