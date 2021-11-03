Berglund Center November Events

In the month of Thanksgiving, art enthusiasts get to experience a bountiful harvest of artwork made by some creative residents and a few out-of-towners. The Laurel Clay Artists kick things off with a show and sale from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday at Laurel Manor Regional Recreation Complex. Eight members of the group will display everything from functional and decorative pottery to wall art, vases, bowls, sculptures and planters. Sally Gage will show mostly artistic items including sculptures, vases and bowls. She likes to feature animals and people in her works.
