Berglund Center November Events

WILLIAMSBURG — November is almost upon us and with that comes a new roundup of some of the events and attractions offered at Colonial Williamsburg:. Colonial Williamsburg will be continuing their “Fire a Flintlock Musket” event in the month of November. Visitors can test their aim with two different reproduction 18th-century firearms. Guests wanting to participate in this event must be 14 or older. Those who are under the ages of 14-17, must be accompanied by a legally responsible adult. Colonial Williamsburg will be running this event Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and Friday.

WILLIAMSBURG, VA ・ 12 DAYS AGO