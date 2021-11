Companies throughout the design and fashion spaces frequently operate on the duality of looking to the past to shape their future endeavors. When brands struggle to innovate, they often peruse the annals of history to find inspiration or pivot entirely by widening their breadth of offerings. As of late, brands throughout the creative spaces haven’t just been taking inspiration from their past collections, they’ve been reviving them completely and capitalizing on them. In the case of J.Crew, they have not only expanded their purview to selling classic watches, but they have also partnered with vintage watch specialist, Analog:Shift, to curate a collection of vintage watches for sale.

APPAREL ・ 14 HOURS AGO