Adams County, CO

New COVID-19 grant program available in Adams County

By Keely Sugden
 6 days ago

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Adams County is launching a new COVID-19 Grant Program designed to fund recovery efforts.

Tri-County Health nears its end: Adams, Arapahoe to form their own health departments

“We are thrilled to offer this grant program to our community businesses, nonprofits, etc., many of which were hit so hard by the pandemic,” said Eva J. Henry, Adams County commissioner and board chair. “Many areas are still in recovery mode and supporting community programs for those who need it the most will help us all get back on our feet faster.”

Colorado has received over $1.6 billion in FEMA funding for COVID

Businesses, nongovernmental organizations, nonprofit organizations, school districts and special districts may apply for funding, according to county officials.

The funding is part of the American Rescue Plan Act stimulus bill with $35 million available.

The application deadline is Dec. 15.

“Our community is resilient, and working together we can pull out of the devastation felt by many from the pandemic,” said Raymond H. Gonzales, county manager. “Community organizations best know the needs across the county, and we want to offer financial support to these organizations who have a direct impact in our communities.”

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

