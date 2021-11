RICHMOND, Va. - Lt. Gov.-elect Winsome Sears stepped into the ornate state Senate chamber where she will soon preside, at once awed and in command. A week after the Republican became the first woman to win the post and the first woman of color to win any statewide office in Virginia, Sears climbed onto the rostrum Tuesday afternoon, tried out the gavel and savored the historic moment.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO