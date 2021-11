Cemeteries provide comfort for those who have been left behind, offering us a way to spend reflective moments with loved ones. Many people, in fact, find solace in the peacefulness that envelops the cemetery grounds. However, some cemeteries, like this haunted cemetery in Missouri, also tell tales of the paranormal, of restless residents who reach out to visitors in frustration, in anger, or from loneliness.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO