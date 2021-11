Hyatt Hotels Corp. said it's opening a hotel Monday on the southern edge of Central Park on West 56th Street. The Chicago hotel giant (NYSE: H) said the Thompson Central Park New York is opening at the site of the former Parker New York Hotel, 119 West 56th Street, which was sold last year to GFI Capital Resources Group and Elliott Management Corp. for a reported $420 million. The 729-room hotel was sold by the family of the late hotel developer Jack Parker, and $100 million was spent on the building's redevelopment, according to the Wall Street Journal.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO