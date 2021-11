After over a decade, the rugged Toyota Tundra has been completely redesigned for the 2022 model year, and it was worth the wait. The new Tundra is thoroughly modernized with new turbocharged and hybridized V6 engines, more aggressive styling, a new high-tech interior, and enhanced capability to take on America's pickup truck trio. To showcase its capability, Toyota Racing Development (TRD) has transformed the new Tundra into a desert racing support concept truck for this year's SEMA aftermarket show. The result is called the TRD Desert Chase Tundra, and although it's only a concept, it looks ready to tackle the desert.

