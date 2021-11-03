River of Death

BEAUTIFUL WATERFRONT. 4 Bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. This home is move-in ready with 2744 square feet of living space. Owners have taken immaculate care of this home and it shows it as soon as you walk in the door. Combined with the stone fireplace, cathedral ceilings, stunning hardwood flooring, and lovely water views, the open living spaces create a casual ambiance. The inside has an open floor plan concept with Patuxent River water views from the living room, kitchen, dining area, and Master bedroom, and second bedroom. Plenty of room in this open kitchen, lots of cabinets, a pantry, counter seating, a Wolf gas range, a new refrigerator, wine/beverage refrigerator, and a fill sink in the island completes a gourmet setting. The Master bedroom features a sitting room and en-suite with a jetted whirlpool soaking tub for relaxing and his and her vanity's with granite tops. Outside, you'll find ample room on the multi-level deck to fire up the grill, enjoy the blue crabs caught from your pier, or relax and watch the sunset on the river while getting cozy in the three-season room. Architectural roof system installed 2020, new septic system 2018. Let us not forget about the two-car garage. So much more you must see for yourself. Come take a tour of this home asap before it is gone, you will not be disappointed.

REAL ESTATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO