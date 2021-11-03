Le Creuset Just Launched a New Harry Potter Collection (Including a Quidditch Dutch Oven)﻿﻿

We're going to let you in on a little well-known secret: A closet is only as organized as the hangers found within it. While they may seem basic enough—generally, there's a hook for your closet rod and a base from which to hang your clothes—closet hangers vary drastically when it comes to their material and features. With everything from tubular designs, for which to slip your slacks in, to simple, hanging rods that are lined with textured rubber so that your delicates stay in place, it can be more difficult than you think to choose the right option for your space. If you’re not sure where to start, fret not: We’ve scoured the internet for the best closet hangers with durable materials, ample room for clothes storage and unique hanging properties that will make laundry day something you actually—gasp!—look forward to.

